West Indies announce 14-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh

West Indies have announced their squad for the upcoming first Test match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The two-match series will begin on 16 June at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The second game of the series will be played at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St.Lucia.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the West Indian side with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy. The 12-man squad consists of three uncapped players. Devon Thomas, Gudakesh Motie and Anderson Phillip will be the three uncapped Test players.

Raymon Reifer also made a comeback to the Test side after playing his only game back in 2017.

Lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes shed some light on the selections of his uncapped players. Here's what the former West Indian player had to say:

"Devon Thomas has been knocking on the door for quite some time. He has done extremely well in our franchise cricket system and we view this as a good opportunity to give him a go. You would notice that Raymon Reifer is also in the squad. He is another person that has done impressively well in the four-day competition and against England (earlier this year)."

He added:

"So again, we are giving opportunities to guys who are performing. We think Gudakesh Motie is one of those guys who is also bowling well, and we think it will be a good opportunity for him to be involved."

Haynes also spoke about the importance of the upcoming series, with crucial World Test Championship points up for grabs. He added:

“We are looking to pick up World Test Championship points against Bangladesh which will be very important. It would be good for us to use our home advantage to win both Test matches and collect those points.”

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder unavailable; doubts over Kemar Roach's fitness

Jason Holder will be unavailable for the multi-format series; doubts over Kemar Roach's fitness (Credit: Getty Images)

The Cricket West Indies selection panel has also confirmed that their ace all-rounder Jason Holder will be unavailable for selection. The board granted his request for a period of rest and recovery post the IPL. He will miss the all-format series against Bangladesh.

Experienced fast-bowler and the spearhead of the West Indies bowling unit, Kemar Roach is a doubt for the first Test. He will undergo a fitness assessment as he recovers from an injury sustained in the English County Championship with Surrey. He will be added to the squad if he passes his fitness Test.

Caribbean Cricket Podcast @CaribCricket Gudakesh Motie, Devon Thomas and Anderson Philip all get debut call ups to the Test side



Kemar Roach will be added depending on fitness



Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shermon Lewis are reserves Gudakesh Motie, Devon Thomas and Anderson Philip all get debut call ups to the Test sideKemar Roach will be added depending on fitnessTagenarine Chanderpaul and Shermon Lewis are reserves

Tagernarine Chanderpaul and Shermon Lewis will also join the squad as reserves.

West Indies squad for the First Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas. Tagernarine Chanderpaul (Reserve), Shermon Lewis (Reserve).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far