West Indies pacer reprimanded by ICC for throwing ball at Yashasvi Jaiswal in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

West Indies pace bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 25 percent of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for throwing the ball at Indian batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, on Day 1 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The offence comes under a Level 1 Breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, pertaining to Article 2.9.

The pacer also sees one demerit point being officially added to his disciplinary record, stretching the current tally in the 24-month period to two, following a similar breach during the second Test match against Bangladesh in Jamaica in 2024. On that occasion, he had made aggressive gestures to the opposition team after claiming a wicket.

On the opening day of the ongoing Test between West Indies and India in Delhi, Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed an array of boundaries on the off side against Jayden Seales in the opening stages of the second session. The right-arm pacer eventually contained the flow of runs with a dot ball as the opening batter defended a ball straight back to the bowler.

A frustrated Seales threw the ball right at Jaiswal in an aggressive fashion, which hit his pads. Although the bowler issued an immediate apology before turning back towards his mark, the action has been deemed punishable by the match officials.

West Indies' Jayden Seales contested the match referee, Andy Pycroft's ruling in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

According to a statement released by the ICC, Seales contested the charges levied against him by the match officials. As a result, a formal hearing was needed to resolve the issue.

The West Indies bowler claimed that he was only attempting to hit the stumps in a bid to affect a run out, as Jaiswal had reportedly ventured out of the crease. The match referee, however, after reviewing replays of the incident, came to a conclusion that the throw was 'unnecessary' and 'inappropriate', meaning that the original charges, which were ruled, stayed put.

Jayden Seales ended wicketless in the first innings, returning figures of 0-88 from his 22 overs as Team India posted a mammoth 518-5 against West Indies, before declaring midway during Day 2.

