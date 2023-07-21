"West Indies are saying you believe in 'Atithi devo bhava' and we also want to respect your tradition" - Aakash Chopra questions the Windies' tactics

Aakash Chopra has questioned the West Indies' tactics in the ongoing Test series against India.

Rohit Sharma and Co. ended Day 1 (Thursday, July 20) of the second Test in Port of Spain in Trinidad at a comfortable 288/4 after being asked to bat first. They did lose four wickets in the post-lunch session but weren't troubled much in the other two sessions.

While reviewing the first day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the hosts have helped India's cause in the series thus far, saying:

"I am thinking what are West Indies doing? West Indies are saying you believe in 'Atithi devo bhava' (the guest is equivalent to God) and we also want to respect your tradition and that is why we will give you what you want."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Kraigg Brathwaite asked the visitors to bowl first on a slightly moist pitch in the first Test in Dominica, observing:

"In the last match, India might have wanted to bowl because there was a little moisture on the pitch. They said you can bowl if you want and we will bat and get out for 150, don't worry about it."

The West Indies lost the series opener by an innings and 141 runs. They managed only 150 runs in their first innings and then allowed India to score 421/5 before getting bowled out for 130 in their second innings.

"I have got no idea why they do that" - Aakash Chopra on the West Indies preparing a flat pitch for the 2nd Test

The Queen's Park Oval pitch didn't offer much assistance to the bowlers on Day 1.

Aakash Chopra was taken aback by the West Indies' decision to prepare a placid surface for the second Test, reasoning:

"Here, they gave an absolutely flat surface, firstly I have got no idea why they do that. If you want to challenge India with your team, the only way is to play on a green top. You are anyway losing but if you play on a green top, your fast bowling might trouble the Indian batters and you might be able to tackle our slightly inexperienced bowling better."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Windies compounded their problems by opting to bowl first:

"They made an absolutely flat surface and then said you can bat and we will bowl. Thank you very much. 'Atithi devo bhava' is a very good thing and we liked your hospitality a lot."

Chopra concluded by stating that despite the West Indies' generosity, he is unsure when the two teams will meet again in a Test series. He highlighted that it is no longer enjoyable to watch encounters between the two sides because of the ordinary situation of Windies' cricket.

