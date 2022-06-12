Watch: Nicholas Pooran claims his first international wicket, castles Fakhar Zaman

West Indies limited-overs skipper Nicholas Pooran picked up his first international wicket in the ongoing third one-day international against Pakistan in Multan. He created the first opening for the tourists by getting rid of Fakhar Zaman and rattling his stumps.

The southpaw, who first came to bowl in the 14th over, struck in his third over as West Indies got their first breakthrough. Zaman went for the sweep shot and missed it completely, leading the ball to hit the stumps.

The visiting skipper roared in delight, finding himself in the wickets column at the international level for the first time.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



End of a fine opening stand



#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai First international wicket for West Indies skipper Nicholas PooranEnd of a fine opening stand First international wicket for West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran ☝️End of a fine opening stand ⚡#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai https://t.co/ltXA9PZ9eP

Nevertheless, the Trinidad-born player didn't stop there and picked up three more wickets.

In his sixth over, the 26-year old dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 62 and Mohammad Haris for a two-ball duck, followed by Mohammad Rizwan in his next. Pakistan, who were comfortably placed at 112-2, crumbled to 117-5 as only Imam-ul-Haq passed fifty runs.

Babar Azam, who top-scored for the hosts in the previous two ODIs, also fell cheaply.

The home side reached 155-5, with Shadab Khan and Khushdil Shah at the crease when a dust storm emerged in Multan, forcing the players to go off.

Earlier, Pakistan chose to bat, drafting in Shahnawaz Dahani for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali for Haris Rauf. In contrast, the tourists brought in Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty and Keemo Paul.

Nicholas Pooran hasn't stepped up with the bat in this series

ICC @ICC



Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran depart with the visitors still requiring 157 runs to win.



Watch the Mohammad Nawaz double pegs back the West IndiesRovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran depart with the visitors still requiring 157 runs to win.Watch the #PAKvWI series live and on demand on ICC.tv (in select regions) Mohammad Nawaz double pegs back the West Indies ✌️ Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran depart with the visitors still requiring 157 runs to win.Watch the #PAKvWI series live and on demand on ICC.tv (in select regions) https://t.co/URYTX1aUQw

However, Pooran the batter is yet to fire in the series, making scores of 25 and 21 in two ODIs. The left-hander had the opportunity to level the three-match rubber in the previous game when the tourists had to chase 276 for victory.

Instead, he perished for a 36-ball 25 with a four and a six. West Indies eventually crashed to a 120-run loss and lost the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far