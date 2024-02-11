West Indies Test Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana, Match 4

Windward Islands bagged a nine-wicket win over Jamaica in the first match of the West Indies Championship 2023-24, while Barbados also secured a nine-wicket victory against Comb C&C.

Meanwhile, West Indies Academy registered a five-wicket win in the third match against Leeward Islands while the fourth game between T&T and Guyana ended in a draw.

The Windward Islands are currently on top of the points table after their win over Jamaica, with 16 points. On the other hand, West Indies Academy, following their win over Leeward Islands, also have the same number of points.

Barbados, after their win against Comb C&C, also have 16 points in their kitty. T&T and Guyana are next in the table with four points each.

Comb C&C, Jamaica, and the Leeward Islands find themselves at the bottom with two points apiece.

Kevin Wickham and Jeremiah Louis start the competition on a high

Moving to the first game's details, Jamaica batted first and were bowled out for 159 in 41 overs. Keeper-batter Romaine Morrison top-scored with 35 runs. Windward's Ryan John took a five-wicket haul.

Windward, in response, scored 341 runs. Johann Jeremiah top-scored with 80 runs. Jamaica's Gordon Bryan picked up a four-wicket haul.

In the third innings, Jamaica put up a better effort, scoring 234 runs. Morrison again stood out as a top batter with 68 runs. Darius Martin was the standout bowler with four wickets for Windward. The Windward Islands chased down the target in 16 overs with nine wickets remaining in the fourth innings to win the game.

Moving to the second contest, Barbados batted first and posted declared for 344/8. Kevin Wickham was the star batter with 139 runs. Jediah Blades, Zishan Motara, and Romario Greaves took two wickets apiece for Comb C&C.

In the second innings, Comb C&C got all out for 185 runs. Jomel Warrican of Jamaica picked up a four-wicket haul. Comb were asked to follow on, scoring 193 runs in 66.5 overs. Chaim Holder led the charge with a fifer for Jamaica. With just 35 runs required in the fourth innings, Barbados won the game in only 4.4 overs with nine wickets remaining.

Shifting our focus to the third clash, Leeward Islands batted first and scored just 137 runs. WI Academy bowler Joshua James was the star with three wickets. In response, WI Academy posted 177 runs. Jeremiah Louis shined with a fifer for Leewards.

In the third innings, Leeward scored 232 runs, thanks to Jahmar Hamilton's 70 runs. Johann Layne and Joshua Bishop scalped three wickets each for WI Academy.

With 195 runs required in the fourth innings, WI Academy finished off the game in 33.5 overs with five wickets in hand. Kadeem Alleyne was the standout batter with 57 runs.

Delving into the details of the fourth contest, T&T could post 215/4 in 81.2 overs against Guyana, thanks to Jason Mohammed's 100* in 226 balls. However, with persistent rain, the game couldn’t move forward and ended in a draw.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App