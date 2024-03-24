West Indies Test Championship 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after West Indies Academy vs CCC (Updated) ft. Mikyle Louis

Barbados secured an eight-wicket win over T&T in the 17th game of the West Indies Test Championship, while Leeward Islands bagged a seven-wicket win against Jamaica in the 18th contest.

Guyana registered a 255-run win over Windward Islands in the 19th match, while West Indies Academy secured a 61-run win against the Comb C&C in the 20th encounter.

Moving to the details of the 17th contest, T&T batted first and posted a below-par total of 172 runs in 53.5 overs. No.3 batter Amir Jangoo was the top-scorer with 93* runs. Jason Holder scalped a four-fer for Barbados.

In response, Barbados racked up a total of 279 runs in 87.3 overs. Jonathan Drakes was the standout batter with 72 runs. Khary Pierre was the top bowler, scalping three wickets.

In the third innings, T&T got bundled out for 124 runs with Kjorn Ottley (39) being the top-scorer. Jason Holder continued his good form in the game with a three-fer. In the chase, Barbados sealed the deal with eight wickets in hand.

Shifting our focus to the 18th contest, Jamaica batted first and posted a total of 221 runs with Carlos Brown scoring 80 runs. Jeremiah Louis and Rahkeem Cornwall were the top wicket-takers with three wickets apiece.

Leeward Islands, in response, took a 10-run lead after racking up 231 runs. Justin Greaves was the top-scorer with 62 runs. Peat Salmon was the wrecker-in-chief with a fifer for Jamaica.

In the third innings, Jamaica got all-out for 196 runs, thanks to Jeremiah Louis and Rahkeem Cornwall, who scalped three wickets each. In the final innings, Leeward Hurricanes finished off the chase with seven wickets in hand. Justin Greaves continued his good form with 94* runs.

Delving into the details of the 19th contest, Guyana batted first and posted a dominating total of 308 runs. Kevin Sinclair was the standout batter, scoring 74 runs. Darel Cyrus was the top bowler, scalping a fifer.

In reply, Windward Islands got bundled out for 113 runs as Isai Thorne scalped a four-wicket haul. In the third innings, Guyana declared the innings at 224/2 as Tagenarine Chanderpaul (101*) and Tevin Imlach (107) contributed important runs.

In the huge chase, Windwards Islands got bundled out for 164 runs. Nial Smith and Veerasammy Permaul were the top bowlers with five wickets apiece.

In the 20th game, West Indies Academy posted a 300-run total in the first innings. Carlon Tuckett was the top-scorer with 76* runs. Yannick Ottley picked up a fifer. In response, Comb C&C scored 231 runs. Ashmead Nedd was the top bowler with four wickets.

In the third innings, WI Academy declared their innings at 316/7 with Teddy Bishop scoring 114 runs. Romario Greaves was the star bowler with three wickets. In the chase, Comb C&C got bundled out for 324 runs, losing the game by 61 runs. Joshua Bishop scalped an important four-fer to turn the game upside down.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing West Indies Championship 2024.

West Indies Test Championship 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 1 M Louis 5 10 - 417 130 41.7 2 2 K Sinclair 4 7 1 412 165 68.67 1 3 S Ambris 4 7 0 359 120 51.29 1 4 K Wickham 3 6 0 347 139 57.83 1 5 J Drakes 5 9 1 343 101 42.88 1 6 J Carter 3 6 1 320 135 64 1 7 J Goolie 4 7 1 315 113 52.5 1 8 JL Solozano 5 10 3 300 86 42.86 0 9 J Hamilton 5 10 1 292 77 32.44 0 10 R Morris 5 9 1 279 97 34.88 0

Leeward Islands batter Mikyle Louis continues to lead the batting standings, accumulating 417 runs from 10 innings. Kevin Sinclair moved one spot up to secure the second rank, amassing 412 runs from seven innings.

Sunil Ambris (359) slid from the second to the third rank at 51.29. Kevin Wickham (347) ascended from the sixth to the fourth rank at 57.83. Jonathan Drakes (343) was propelled from the ninth to the fifth rank.

Jonathan Carter (320) and Jyd Goolie (315) slipped two spots each to occupy the sixth and seventh ranks. Jeremy Solozano (300) and Jahmar Hamilton (292) slid one slot each to secure the eighth and ninth ranks. Romaine Morris (279) climbed up from the 12th to the 10th rank.

West Indies Test Championship 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Mdns Highest Wkts Ave Econ 1 JA Warrican 5 9 62 6 30 14.3 2.39 2 J Bishop 5 10 60 6 29 22.72 2.8 3 J Louis 5 10 27 5 29 14.79 3.19 4 A Nedd 5 10 60 6 27 22.67 2.41 5 RRS Cornwall 5 10 50 6 27 20.41 2.76 6 P Salmon 5 10 48 5 25 23.44 2.7 7 A Phillip 4 7 17 5 22 16.23 3.74 8 K Pierre 4 8 33 4 19 17.21 2.31 9 S Springer 5 10 22 4 19 24 3.34 10 D Doram 5 10 48 4 18 20.89 2.35

Jomel Warrican (30) leads the bowling standings while Joshua Bishop (29) moved one spot up to the second rank. Jeremiah Louis (29) slipped from the second to the third rank. Ashmead Nedd (27) moved up from the fifth to the fourth rank.

Rahkeem Cornwall (27) slipped from the third to the fifth spot in the standings. Peat Salmon (25) ascended from the seventh to the sixth slot. Anderson Phillip (22) slid from the sixth to the seventh spot at 16.23. Khary Pierre (19) moved up from the 11th to the eighth rank at 17.21.

Shamar Springer (19) glided down from the eighth to the ninth spot at an average of 24 while Daniel Doram (18) maintained his 10th slot at an average of 20.89.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!