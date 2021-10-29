West Indies vs Bangladesh memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Bangladesh suffered their third consecutive defeat in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 earlier today at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Bangladeshi team failed to chase a 143-run target against defending champions West Indies and lost by three runs.

Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell held his nerve in the final moments and bowled an excellent last over to help his team open their account at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Russell bowled perfect yorkers and defended 13 runs off the last six to ensure Bangladesh completed a hat-trick of defeats.

Earlier in this T20 World Cup 2021 match, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and invited the defending champions to bat first. The decision worked in Bangladesh's favor for the major part of the first innings.

The likes of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard failed to get going in the middle. Debutant Roston Chase scored 39 runs but his strike rate was less than 85. Nicholas Pooran then came to the team's rescue and scored 40 runs off 22 runs.

Jason Holder supported Pooran well. The two Caribbean batters smashed a total of six sixes in the slog overs to guide West Indies to 142/7. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, returning with figures of 2/20.

Chasing 143, Bangladesh looked good when Liton Das was in the middle. Das scored 44 runs off 43 balls to anchor the innings. However, none of the Bangladeshi batters could play an innings like Holder or Pooran. Ultimately, the Asian team finished at 139/5 in 20 overs.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Bangladesh

Fans on social media thoroughly enjoyed the close match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2021. Here are the best memes from the game:

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee