West Indies Women A and Thailand Women Emerging tour of Pakistan 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Pakistan Cricket Board is hosting a tri-nation series featuring West Indies A Women, Thailand Women Emerging team and Pakistan A Women. The series is scheduled to kick off on Friday, November 3, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan A are coming off a three-game bilateral One Day series against West Indies A. The visiting West Indies won the series 2-1, which concluded on October 29, Sunday.

This is a first of its kind series involving Pakistan women’s emerging and A sides. Each side will play two games in a single round-robin format, with the top two making it to the final on October 8, Wednesday.

Moreover, PCB has planned Pakistan U19 Women’s team tour of Bangladesh in January 2024, where Sri Lanka U19 will be the third side in the tri-series.

After West Indies A departs Pakistan on November 9, Pakistan A and Thailand Emerging Women lock horns in a two-match T20 series on November 10 and 11 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, PCB recently announced a bumper women’s international season 2023-24 with the senior side taking part in ICC Women’s Championship series and 17 T20I games. Recently, they were a part of the Asian Games in China.

West Indies Women A And Thailand Women Emerging Tour Of Pakistan 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

First T20I: November 3, Pakistan Women A vs West Indies Women A, 11:30 AM

Second T20I: November 4, West Indies Women A vs Thailand Emerging, 11:30 AM

Third T20I: November 5, Pakistan Women A vs Thailand Emerging, 11:30 AM

Final: TBC vs TBC, November 8, 11:30 AM

West Indies Women A and Thailand Women Emerging Tour of Pakistan 2023: Telecast & Live streaming details

Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel is all set to live stream the Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A tour of Pakistan T20I series 2023. However, there’s no live telecast of this series for fans in India.

West Indies Women A And Thailand Women Emerging Tour Of Pakistan 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan A Women

Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gul Rukh, Khadija Chishti, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Amber Kainaat, Fatima Khan, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza (Wk), Sidra Nawaz (Wk), Anoosha Nasir, Maham Manzoor, Rameen Shamim (c), Saima Malik, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan

West Indies A Women

Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Shabika Gajnabi, Trishan Holder, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Rashada Williams (c) & (Wk), Shunelle Sawh (Wk), Ashmini Munisar, Nyia Latchman, Qiana Joseph, Sheneta Grimmond

Thailand Emerging Women

TBA