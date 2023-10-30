"What a bromance !!!!!!!!"- Fans erupt in joy after witnessing wonderful camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during IND vs ENG clash

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were in great spirits on the field on Sunday (October 29) as the Men in Blue continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup with a clinical win against England. The hosts beat the English team by 100 runs and moved back to the top of the points table, displacing South Africa from that position.

Rohit Sharma was the protagonist for the Men in Blue in the batting department against England as he played a sensible knock of 87 (101) on a tricky pitch to help India reach 229/9 after being asked to bat first.

After two match-winning knocks, Virat Kohli had a rare off day as he got out for a nine-ball duck. It was the first time he got out without scoring a run in a World Cup match.

Rohit then marshaled his troops astutely while defending a relatively low target. Jasprit Bumrah (3/32), Mohammed Shami (4/22), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) performed exceptionally and bundled out England for 129 in the second innings.

Fans were delighted as India continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup with another comfortable win on Sunday. They were also elated after witnessing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's 'bromance' on the field during the second innings of the match.

The veteran players celebrated together on multiple occasions after the fall of a wicket by hugging passionately and also after India secured the victory. Fans loved the camaraderie between the duo and took to X to express their reactions on the same. Here are some of the top reactions:

"All our experienced players stood up at the right time"- Rohit Sharma after the win against England

At the post-match presentation on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the win, saying:

"This was a game of a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. We knew the pitch had something in it. We just wanted to get to a total we could play with. I thought we were not great with the bat today."

India will next face Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2, in Mumbai.