"What can I talk about my quality? Others should talk about it"- Shardul Thakur after scoring 57-ball 51 on tough pitch in Ranji Trophy 2025

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur humbly said that he is not someone who praises himself after scoring a half-century on a tough pitch against Jammu and Kashmir. Playing at Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday, Mumbai were bowled out for just 120. This is despite having players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shreyas Iyer in the lineup.

Shardul Thakur ensured the home team's total crossed the 100-run mark in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2025 match. Batting at number eight, Thakur scored an impressive 57-ball 51, smashing five fours and two sixes.

When asked about his batting performance, Thakur told the media after the end of the day's play:

"What can I talk about my quality? Others should talk about it. They should see that if someone has quality, he should be given more chances."

Thakur came out to bat when Mumbai were down to 42/6 in the 16th over. Shreyas Iyer soon departed to the dressing room, reducing the team to 47/7. Thakur then joined hands with Tanush Kotian, adding 63 runs to the team's total. Mumbai eventually finished with 120 on the board.

"To be fair to Rohit, I felt he was just batting in his own zone" - Shardul Thakur backs Indian captain

Indian Test team captain Rohit Sharma made his return to Ranji Trophy for the first time since November 2015 for Mumbai's game against Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit opened the innings and lost his wicket for just three runs off 19 balls. When asked about his views on Rohit's performance, Shardul Thakur replied:

"To be fair to Rohit, I felt he was just batting in his own zone (and) unlike you said, he wasn’t trying a lot. (He was) just keeping things simple, but yes, (against) new ball, (you get) one chance, (and) it can go anywhere."

At the end of the first day's play, Jammu and Kashmir lead by 54 runs with three wickets in hand in the first innings. It will be interesting to see if Mumbai can make a comeback.

