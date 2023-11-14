"What did you do when you were the chairman?" - Salman Butt slams Ramiz Raja for his comments about Pakistan's club cricket

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recently stated that cricketers aren't allowed to wear spikes on most grounds in the country's club matches.

He claimed that the grounds where clubs practice are given to corporate companies for tennis ball tournaments on weekends. Former captain Salman Butt criticized Ramiz for his comments.

Butt opined that Ramiz had the opportunity to solve this problem during his tenure as the PCB chief, but he failed to address it. He said on his YouTube channel:

"Ramiz Raja recently stated that players can't play with spikes in club cricket and the grounds are given to corporate companies. If that is the case, then what did you do when you were the chairman? You could have booked the grounds or given the clubs some funds. Even after being chairman, you still want to just complain about things."

Ramiz Raja was appointed the chairman of the PCB in September 2021. However, he was sacked after the Men in Green's Test series defeat to England at home in December 2022.

"We need more Pakistanis in the coaching staff" - Salman Butt

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel resigned as Pakistan's bowling coach after the team's group-stage exit at the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Salman Butt suggested that the PCB should consider appointing former seamer Umar Gul as the new bowling coach. Emphasizing the importance of having more local coaches in team management, he said:

"Umar Gul should be roped in as the new bowling coach. I think we need more Pakistanis in the coaching staff. If someone is good, we should use them. If there aren't any such people, we should train them. We must develop and use our own resources instead of hiring foreign coaches."

Babar Azam and company finished fifth on the 2023 World Cup points table, managing just four wins from their nine matches in the league stage.