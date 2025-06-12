What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final at Lord's?

Wickets continued to tumble on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. Like on Day 1, 14 wickets went down on Day 2 of the Test match as well. Considering that ball has dominated bat so far, the game is unlikely to last five days.

Ad

Having bowled out the Aussies for 212 on the opening day at Lord's, the Proteas resumed their first innings on their overnight score of 43-4. They were all-out for 138 in 57.1 overs as Australian captain Pat Cummins shone with 6-28. For South Africa, David Bedingham top-scored with 45, while skipper Temba Bavuma hit 36.

The Proteas fought back with the ball to reduce Australia to 144-8 in 40 overs by stumps on Day 2. At one point, the Aussies were in the doldrums at 73-7. However, Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc (16*) added 61 for the eighth wicket to extend Australia's lead past 200. For South Africa, pacer Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi claimed three wickets apiece.

Ad

Trending

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Day 3: Lord's weather report

There was only a slight rain delay after lunch on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 final at Lord's. Looking at weather forecast for Day 3 of the contest between South Africa and Australia, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and hot in the morning, with the temperature around 26 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at 11 percent, while cloud cover is likely to be 35 percent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The afternoon weather forecast for Day 3 of the 2025 WTC final says that it will remain partly sunny and hot, with the temperature around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 18 percent; the cloud cover is likely to be high at 91 percent, while the humidity level is likely to around 44 percent.

Expand Tweet

Shifting focus to the evening weather forecast for Friday at Lord's, AccuWeather predicts that it will be cloudy, with the possibility of a couple of thunderstorms. The temperature is likely to fall to 20 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 85 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 97 percent and the humidity level around 75 percent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️