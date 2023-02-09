"What a comeback" - Fans erupt as Ravindra Jadeja removes the dangerous duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in Nagpur Test

India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shone in the first innings of the opening Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Day 1 (Thursday, February 9).
The left-arm spinner took the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) as his three scalps put India in the driving seat. This came after the duo shared a crucial 82-run partnership to recover the visitors from 2/2.
While Labuschagne was stumped by debutant KS Bharat, Smith was clean-bowled by the Saurashtra all-rounder.
Team India finally breathed a sigh of relief as Smith’s wicket left the Aussies struggling at 109/5 during the second session. It’s worth mentioning that Smith was dropped by Virat Kohli at first slip in the first session.
Fans were delighted to witness the 34-year-old make an excellent comeback after five months after recovering from a knee injury. They labeled him a prized possession for Team India.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Steve Smith is Ravindra Jadeja’s bunny
Ravindra Jadeja has successfully made Steve Smith his bunny in Test cricket as the Australian batter lost his wicket against the spinner for the fifth time.
For the uninitiated, he dismissed Smith thrice during Australia’s last tour of India in 2016-17, which India won 2-1 (four-Test series). He also emerged as the highest wicket-taker during that edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, scalping 25 wickets.
Overall, Jadeja has taken 66 wickets in 13* Tests against Australia, including three five-wicket hauls. He will look to ensure the hosts win their fifth consecutive Test series against the Aussies at home.
Meanwhile, Smith will look to fight back in the second innings. So far, he has scored 1779 runs in 15* Tests at an average of 72.58, including eight tons and five half-centuries.
As far as the match is concerned, Australia were 144/5 after 50 overs, with Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey at the crease. The visitors will look to produce a fighting total in the first innings.
