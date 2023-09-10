What is the cut-off time for a 20-over game in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

Rain has once again made an unwelcome, yet inevitable presence during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage clash between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Persistent rain had forced the group stage contest between these two sides to be washed out after the first innings. However, this time around, there is a reserve day in place (Monday, September 10) to give the contest the maximum chance to yield a result. However, the reserve day will only be used as a last resort, if the match cannot be completed on the stipulated day.

It is to be noted that both teams need to bat at least 20 overs for the match to have a distinct result. Since India have batted more than 20 overs, they will not bat again if a particular number of overs have been lost. (Reduction of overs began from 6:22 PM IST)

While the contest began under bright light on time, a cloud cover slowly started to take shape and the final straw came during the 23rd over, when it began to pour. The heavy spell of rain forced the groundsmen to cover the entire ground. While the rain has stopped for the time being, the outfield is still wet, with an inspection scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

According to the broadcasters, the cut-off time for a 20-over game has been set for 10:36 PM. Under those circumstances, Pakistan will be given a revised target, which will be around the 180-run mark, according to the calculations.

The teams will only want to take the field under optimal conditions since potential damp spots in the outfield could result in an injury. Given that the 2023 ODI World Cup is less than a month away, it is certain that either side would not be willing to take a gamble.

Team India were placed at 147-2 after 24.1 overs in their first Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had won the toss and put Team India into bat first, a decision which surprised a number of people. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out with a refreshed approach and took down the Pakistani pacers en route to a 121-run opening stand.

The Men in Green clawed their way back into the contest with a couple of quick wickets. Just as the new pair of Virat Kohli and the returning KL Rahul were looking to rebuild the innings in the middle overs, rain made its first and lasting appearance at the venue.

Will the India vs Pakistan encounter require a reserve day for its completion? Let us know what you think.