What is the cut-off time to get a result on reserve day of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match? 

The India vs Pakistan match of the Super 4 round in the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday has come to a halt once again due to rain. India gained the upper hand on the reserve day, posting 356 runs on the board before reducing Pakistan to 44/2 after 11 overs in the second innings.

Just when it looked like India would record a big win against Pakistan, rain interrupted the match at the R Premadasa Stadium. The officials had to halt the game once again as the players of the two teams went back to their respective dressing rooms.

Hardik Pandya bowled a fiery first over of his spell, dismissing Babar Azam and conceding only one run off six balls. As mentioned earlier, 11 overs are done and dusted in Pakistan's innings, but at least nine more overs need to be bowled to ensure that the match does not end with no result.

The cut-off time for the 20-over match is 12:00 am IST, meaning that the match needs to start at 11:15 pm IST. Otherwise, India and Pakistan will earn one point each from this match in the Super 4 round.

Pakistan will need 156 runs in 9 overs to win if their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is reduced to 20 overs

As per the DLS method, Pakistan will have to reach 200 runs in 20 overs to win this Asia Cup 2023 match, meaning that if the game resumes after the rain break and only nine more overs are possible, the Men in Green will have to score 156 runs in those 54 deliveries.

Looking at Pakistan's batting performance so far in Colombo, it looks highly unlikely that they will be able to chase down the target. Team India will hope that the weather improves soon and at least nine more overs are possible in this Asia Cup 2023 contest.