“What have they done for their team?” - Former India cricketer’s brutal dig at Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh took a brutal dig at Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 encounter between the two teams. The match will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

Making a scathing remark, he questioned the former Pakistan cricketers. Yograj reckoned that they cannot compete against India. He hailed the Men In Blue and added that cricket in the country has flourished ever since the IPL's introduction.

"Our cricket has flourished. It has become very huge and unique. Coming to Pakistan, what can poor do? They cannot compete against India. Since the IPL has come our players have become big. Where there is money things will flourish. Pakistan does not have any trainer or coach. I want to ask the former Pakistan players - what have they done for their team? you became coaches and managers but what did you do?," he said in an interview on Sports Now. (2:52)

Further, he expressed his failure to understand the former Pakistan cricketers and what they talk about on air. He claimed that they do not know how to give back to the sport. Yograj narrated what Pakistan legend Wasim Akram once spoke and took a dig at him as well.

"I do not understand them. I am surprised at what they do and what they talk. They are such big players I dont understand what they say. Wasim Akram tells a story that he bowled a bouncer and started abusing, he told Imran Khan to come save him and then Imran says come here I will kill you. What is all this? You have taken everything from cricket but you should also know to give back," he added. (7:37)

India and Pakistan have faced off 19 times in the Asia Cup so far. The Men In Blue have won 10 times, while Pakistan have won six games, and three games ended without a result.

Yograj Singh reveals why India have a strong bench strength

Talking further about Indian cricket and the contribution of former players, Yograj Singh reckoned that the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and himself have given back a lot to the sport.

On the other hand, he commented that Pakistan's former players just work as commentators and make money.

"Yuvraj is working, Dravid is working, Sachin is working, Viru is working. All of them have played such great and are giving it back to the country. In Pakistan all the players are doing commentary and making money. It is nonsense when they say this is our country and our land. We are working for our country. I am working. I will bring five more players tomorrow, Yuvi will, Dravid will. That is why we have such a good bench strength," he said. (5:14)

He also hailed Yuvraj Singh for developing Indian stars Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. On the Asia Cup 2025 fixture, Yograj reflected that there was no match between the two teams. He stated that Pakista could never match the Indian team.

"There is no match of the Pakistan team compared to the Indian team and there cannot be a match as well. The level at which they are playing cricket is on the soil and where we are playing at the sky. Have the sky and soil ever met? It cannot happen," he reflected.

Both teams have won their opening matches of the tournament. Therefore, it should be an exciting clash when they take the field on Sunday.

