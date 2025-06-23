" ‘What after Fab 4, or what after Virat’" - Former India batter terms chatter as irrational fear

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar termed the chatter around what will happen after the 'Fab 4' or Virat Kohli in cricket as "irrational fear" during the first Test between England and India. The Test match is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root are a part of the 'Fab 4' club. There have been constant discussions about what will happen after these batters or even Virat is gone as far as cricket in India is concerned.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the chatter is just irrational fear. He wrote that there is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up the sport.

"Cricket is a by far the no 1 sport in India. There is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up cricket. Hence ‘What after fab 4, or what after Virat’ is an irrational fear. #jaiswal #Gill #KLRahul #Pant 👏👏👏," he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

His tweet came following brilliant performances by the Indian batters in the ongoing first Test against England. In the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, the next generation, slammed hundreds while KL Rahul scored a century in the second innings. Notably, Pant scored a hundred in the second innings as well.

Indian batters show class in first Test against England

In the first innings, India put up a total of 471 with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scoring hundreds, as mentioned above. The next generation of batters showed this class, making their approach clear. Jaiswal made 101 runs off 159 balls. Skipper Gill made 147 runs off 227 balls while Pant slammed a 178-ball 134.

Ad

In the ongoing second innings, Rishabh Pant again scored a century, making 118 runs off just 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in his knock. KL Rahul also scored a century and is batting unbeaten on 118 off 221 balls at the time of writing.

While it was believed that India would miss the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in England, as the two recently retired from Test cricket, it has not quite been the case as the new generation of batters have shown their ability to score big runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news