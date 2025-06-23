" ‘What after Fab 4, or what after Virat’" - Former India batter terms chatter as irrational fear

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar termed the chatter around what will happen after the 'Fab 4' or Virat Kohli in cricket as "irrational fear" during the first Test between England and India. The Test match is being played at Headingley, Leeds.
Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root are a part of the 'Fab 4' club. There have been constant discussions about what will happen after these batters or even Virat is gone as far as cricket in India is concerned.
However, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that the chatter is just irrational fear. He wrote that there is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up the sport.
"Cricket is a by far the no 1 sport in India. There is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up cricket. Hence ‘What after fab 4, or what after Virat’ is an irrational fear. #jaiswal #Gill #KLRahul #Pant 👏👏👏," he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).
His tweet came following brilliant performances by the Indian batters in the ongoing first Test against England. In the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant, the next generation, slammed hundreds while KL Rahul scored a century in the second innings. Notably, Pant scored a hundred in the second innings as well.
Indian batters show class in first Test against England
In the first innings, India put up a total of 471 with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scoring hundreds, as mentioned above. The next generation of batters showed this class, making their approach clear. Jaiswal made 101 runs off 159 balls. Skipper Gill made 147 runs off 227 balls while Pant slammed a 178-ball 134.
In the ongoing second innings, Rishabh Pant again scored a century, making 118 runs off just 140 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in his knock. KL Rahul also scored a century and is batting unbeaten on 118 off 221 balls at the time of writing.
While it was believed that India would miss the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in England, as the two recently retired from Test cricket, it has not quite been the case as the new generation of batters have shown their ability to score big runs.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news