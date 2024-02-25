“What a guy!” - Danielle Wyatt responds after fan travels from Mumbai to Bangalore to watch her play WPL 2024 match

England and UP Warriorz (UPW) batter Danielle Wyatt acknowledged a fan who travelled from Mumbai to Bangalore to watch her play in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match on Saturday, February 24.

While Wyatt did not feature in the playing XI for UP Warriorz in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, she applauded the fan’s gesture with a ‘what a guy’ comment on her social media handle.

UP Warriorz went down to Royal Challenges Bangalore by two runs in a last-ball thriller on Saturday. Set to chase 158, they crumbed from 126/3 to finish on 155/7 as RCB leg-spinner Sobhana Asha starred with 5/22.

32-year-old Wyatt, who was purchased by UPW for ₹30 lakh at the WPL 2024 auction, was benched for Saturday’s match, but a picture of her fan holding a poster which read, ‘I am here from Mumbai just to see Wyatt’ went viral on social media. The England cricketer shared the image on her social media handle and commented:

“What a guy!.”

Along with the comment, Wyatt also included a ‘face holding back tears’ emoji and a ‘clapping hands’ emoji.

Speaking of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2024 match, UP Warriorz won the toss and invited Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat. RCB posted a competitive 157/6 on the board in their 20 overs courtesy of half-centuries from Richa Ghosh (62 off 37) and Sabbhineni Meghana (53 off 44). For UPW, Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed 2/24.

In the chase, Grace Harris top scored for UP Warriorz with 38 off 23, while Shweta Sehrawat contributed 31 off 25. However, Asha’s five-wicket haul, which included three wickets in one over, turned the match in RCB’s favor.

“Not very good” - Danielle Wyatt on bat gifted by Kohli

In a recent interaction that went viral, Wyatt commented that the bat gifted to her by Indian legend Virat Kohli was not very good and that she could only use it twice.

Back in 2014, Wyatt cheekily expressed her desire to marry Kohli with a post on X that read:

“Kholi (sic) marry me!!!”

It was all in good fun. Sportingly, Kohli even gifted her a bat. However, speaking to The Quint, the England cricketer recently commented:

“It [the bat] is not very good. I only used it twice. I’ve still got it though.”

Having made her international debut back in 2010, Wyatt has played two Tests, 105 ODIs and 151 T20Is.

