What happened in the 2024 U19 World Cup final between India and Australia? 

Australia secured their fourth U19 World Cup title after defeating India by 79 runs in the final of the 2024 edition at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. Defending a score of 254, the Australian bowling attack put in a complete performance to bundle the dominant Indian batting outfit for a paltry score and win their first U19 title since 2010.

Australian U19 team captain Hugh Weibgen won the toss and chose to bat first. The Boys in Blue struck early through a Raj Limbani inswinger, which breached Sam Konstas' stroke in the third over of the innings, sending back the opening batter for an eight-ball duck.

The pair of Hugh Weibgen (48) and Harry Dixon (42) repaired the innings and prevented any more casualties on the first powerplay. The duo put on 78 runs for the second wicket before left-arm seamer Naman Tiwari (2-63) produced a vital breakthrough right after being re-introduced into the attack.

The Uday Saharan-led side pressed in the middle overs, with spinners Saumy Pandey (1-41) and Murugan Abhishek (0-37) operating and running a tight ship. Australia gathered some momentum through Harjas Singh (55), who ended a string of poor scores with a well-constructed fifty.

Just as the tide was shifting towards Australia, as they got to 165/3 after 34 overs, Raj Limbani (3/38) struck once again, trapping Ryan Hicks (20) LBW, with a delivery that kept a touch low. India made the most of the timely interval, picking up two more wickets in quick succession to expose the lower order with 10 overs to spare.

Team India's leading wicket-taker in a single edition of the U19 World Cup, Saumy Pandey, claimed the crucial wicket of Harjas Singh (58). Left-arm spinner, Musheer Khan (1/46), struck from the other end to dismiss Raf Macmillan to culminate the second powerplay with the score reading at 187/6.

Despite facing some issues with his hamstring, Raj Limbani struck in his final spell as well with the wicket of Charlie Anderson. However, a crucial 43-ball 46-run knock by Oliver Peake in death overs helped Australia cross the 250-run mark at the end of the innings.

Team India stepped up with a meek response in the run chase to lose by a mammoth margin

Needing 254 runs to win to ensure a record run chase in U19 World Cup final history, Team India did not start on a good note. Arshin Kulkarni (3) was undone by a gentle outswinger by Callum Vidler (2-35), who found the outside edge, which was safely pouched by the wicketkeeper.

Musheer Khan got a huge reprieve after he was dropped in the slip cordon by Harry Dixon shortly after Kulkarni's departure. Beardman, introduced into the attack in the 13th over, sent Musheer Khan (22) back into the pavilion with a delivery that kept quite low. Skipper Uday Saharan only contributed eight runs to the total as Beardman (3-15) claimed his second wicket to worsen India's cause.

Australia's Midas touch continued as off-spinner, Raf Macmillan (3/43), struck straightaway after being introduced into the attack. Middle-order batter Sachin Dhas (9) got the faintest of edges, as wicketkeeper, Ryan Hicks, completed yet another sharp catch behind the stumps.

India's downfall in the middle order was prolonged courtesy of Australia's relentless pursuit of wickets. Adarsh Singh (47) held one end, but found no support, as he witnessed wickets tumble at the other end.

Murugan Abhishek (42) played a fighting knock towards the end, but ultimately, Team India were bowled out for 174 runs in 43.5 overs, with Tom Straker claiming the final wicket of the contest.

