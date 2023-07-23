What happened on Day 3 of 2nd IND vs WI 2023 Test in Trinidad?

West Indies batters fought hard on Day 3 of the second Test against India at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Saturday (July 22). The hosts lost only four wickets, scoring 143 runs on an attritional day of Test cricket, with only 67 overs possible due to rain and bad light. They ended the day at 229-5.

The Windies resumed their innings on 86/1, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 and Kirk McKenzie on 14. The duo took the team past the 100-run mark, finding some early boundaries; McKenzie, in particular, opened up against Jaydev Unadkat.

The stubborn partnership was broken by India’s debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar, who had McKenzie (32) caught behind when the left-hander attempted a cut. It was a just reward for the bowler, who had kept things extremely tight and constantly maintained a good line. The wicket was, however, followed by rain, which brought an end to the first session.

In the second session, Brathwaite reached a hard-fought half-century by flicking Kumar for a couple. His 50 off 170 is his second slowest in Tests.

It needed the shrewd skills of Ravichandran Ashwin to end the West Indies captain’s resistance for 75 off 235. The off-spinner got one to drift late and drew Brathwaite forward in defence. The ball hit a rough patch and spun back sharply to knock over the batter through the gate.

Alick Athanaze holds fort for West Indies

Jermaine Blackwood hung around for 20 off 92, hitting only two fours. He, however, could not build on the start and perished to Ravindra Jadeja early in the third session, courtesy of a blinder from Ajinkya Rahane.

Jadeja got one to turn and bounce, producing the edge. The ball deflected off keeper Ishan Kishan’s gloves, and an alert Rahane dived to his left to pull off a one-handed stunner.

Meanwhile, Alick Athanaze (37 off 111) batted with defiance, adding 30 runs for the fifth wicket with Joshua Da Silva (10). The partnership ended when Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Da Silva with a wobble seam delivery, which the batter attempted to drive but ended up being beaten.

At Stumps on Day 3, Jason Holder (11* off 39) was giving company to Athanaze. West Indies trail India by 209 runs, with five wickets in hand.