What happened on Day 4 of the 4th IND vs ENG 2024 Test?

India beat England by five wickets on Day 4 of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Monday, February 26. With the triumph, India clinched the five-match series 3-1.

Set to chase 192, India got home in 61 overs towards the end of the second session as Shubman Gill (52* off 124) and Dhruv Jurel (39* off 77) featured in an unbroken 72-run stand for the sixth wicket.

India resumed their second innings on Day 4 at 40/0. Skipper Rohit Sharma launched James Anderson for a six over mid-on early in the first session as the hosts got past the 50-run mark. Yashasvi Jaiswal also continued his impressive form and smashed Shoaib Bashir for consecutive fours as India raced to 82/0 after 16 overs.

Jaiswal’s adrenaline rush, however, got the better of him as he fell to Joe Root for 37. The left-hander tried to smash one over extra cover, but got an outside edge and was brilliantly caught by James Anderson, diving forward at short third man.

Rohit crossed his half-century, but could not carry on. He was caught behind off Tom Hartley for 55 as he danced down the track and was beaten in flight. Had Rohit not got an edge, he would have been stumped with ease.

India were in further trouble as Rajat Patidar’s (0) poor run continued. The batter was caught at short leg as Bashir got one to turn sharply and found the inside edge of the struggling batter. The ball lobbed off the pad to the fielder. Despite the loss of three wickets, India went to lunch on Day 4 in a reasonable position at 118/3.

Gill, Jurel guide India home after Bashir’s double strike

There were some jitters for India early in the second session as Bashir dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) off consecutive deliveries. Jadeja was dismissed in soft fashion, chipping a full toss to short midwicket. Sarfaraz then gave a bat-pad catch to backward short leg as he attempted to defend a ball that turned and bounced sharply.

At 120/5, England were in the game, but Gill and Jurel combined to shut the visitors out of the game and the series. Both batters showed great concentration and did not let the pressure of the situation get to them. Jurel rotated the strike really well, while Gill reined himself in and did not hit a single boundary till he reached 39.

With victory more or less assured, the No. 3 batter stepped out and lofted Bashir for two sixes in the 60th over - the second maximum also bringing up his half-century. Deservingly, Player of the Match Jurel hitting the winning runs, tucking Hartley behind square for a couple.

With the triumph in Ranchi on Monday, Team India extended their unbeaten streak in home Test series’ to 17.

