What happened when India met Pakistan in the Asia Cup for the first time?

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan hold one of the biggest rivalries in cricket just like Australia and England in the Ashes. The two teams have a rich history, having played 132 ODIs against each other.

Pakistan have the upper hand with 73 wins, while India won 55 games. Meanwhile, four matches have ended in a draw. The two teams locked horns with each other for the first time in 1978 in Quetta, where India beat Pakistan by four runs.

As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, India and Pakistan faced off against each other in the inaugural event at Sharjah in 1984. The Men in Blue beat the Men in Green by 54 runs to win the first-ever trophy in the tournament.

Batting first, India posted 188/4 in their allotted 46 overs (reduced). Opener Surinder Khanna top scored with 56 runs, while Sandeep Patil hit 43. Captain Sunil Gavaskar also chipped in with 36, while Ghulam Parkar and Dilip Vengsarkar added 22 and 14, respectively.

For Pakistan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Shahid Mahboob, and Mudassar Nazar scalped one wicket apiece.

Chasing 189, Pakistan were bundled out for just 134 in 39.2 overs. Mohsin Khan (35) and Captain Zaheer Abbas (27) looked good while other batters failed to deliver.

For India, Roger Binny and Ravi Shastri starred with the ball, scalping three wickets apiece.

India are the most successful team in Asia Cup

India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won the trophy seven times, including six ODI titles and one T20I trophy. After 1984, India also registered victories in 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2016 and 2018.

The Men in Blue last won the trophy under Rohit Sharma in 2018. India beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are the second most successful team with six trophies. They beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the last edition (T20I version) of the tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have won the trophy only on two occasions. Their first title came in 2000 when they beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs in the final. They last won in 2012 when they beat Bangladesh by two runs.

India and Pakistan will next lock horns in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on September 2.