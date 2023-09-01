What happened the last time India played against Pakistan in an ODI Asia Cup?

The buzz surrounding the India vs Pakistan contest in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 is at an all-time high. The much-anticipated fixture will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Men in Green have already begun their campaign with a thumping 238-run win against Nepal in Multan. India and Pakistan boast some world-class players and a cracking contest beckons fans on Saturday.

However, it was a lopsided encounter the last time these two arch-rivals locked horns in the Super 4 clash of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2018. The Men in Blue thrashed their neighbors by nine wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first on a flat Dubai wicket. However, the openers failed to capitalize on it. India introduced Yuzvendra Chahal early and he made an immediate impact, dismissing Imam-ul-Haq. Fakhar Zaman also failed to convert his start, with Kuldeep Yadav dismissing him for 31 runs off 44 balls.

Babar Azam also followed suit soon after, scoring just nine runs off 25 deliveries. Struggling at 58/3, the Men in Green were in dire need of a partnership.

Then-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik then joined hands to bail the team out of danger. They added 107 runs for the fourth wicket to take the team's total to 165/4.

Sarfaraz missed his half-century by six runs, while Malik scored a 90-ball 78. Asif Ali provided some late impetus, scoring a quickfire 30 to propel Pakistan to 237/7. Chahal, Kuldeep, and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Pakistan bowlers were no match for Indian batters. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan dominated the run chase with a 210-run opening stand. Dhawan was unlucky to get run out after scoring 114 off 100 balls with the aid of 16 boundaries and two sixes. Rohit, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 111 off 119 balls to take the team through.

India chased down the target in just 39.3 overs to script a massive nine-wicket victory to book their place in the final.

Rohit, who led the Men in Blue in that game, lauded the character shown by the teammates.

"Challenging conditions, we knew it was going to be tough. I don't want to take any credit from the boys, all of them showed great character, well done to the boys," he said after the game.

India to begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan

The upcoming game between India and Pakistan will mark Rohit Sharma and company's first game in the 2023 Asia Cup. On the other hand, this will be Pakistan's second match in the tournament.

The Men in Blue have named a strong squad, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. They will hope to finalize their combinations for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil, starting on October 5.

India, meanwhile, will miss Rahul's service in the first two games, due to a slight niggle. Ishan Kisan is likely to slot in as the wicketkeeper and bat in the middle order.