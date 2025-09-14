What happened the last time India played a T20I vs Pakistan in Dubai before the Asia Cup 2025?

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is all set to host the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday (September 14). It is the sixth group stage match in the Asia Cup 2025. It is one of the first major tournaments for India after the T20I retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Pakistan will also miss the likes of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan, who have been sidelined from the T20I side due to unimpressive performances over the past few years.

Team India last played a T20I against Pakistan in Dubai on September 4, 2022, which was also part of the Asia Cup. Men in Blue batted first in the contest after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl.

Virat Kohli (60) hit an anchoring half-century to steer his side to a decent first innings total of 181/7. Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) chipped in with mini contributions in the top order. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan scalped two wickets for the Men in Green with the ball.

In reply, opener Muhammad Rizwan played a responsible knock of 71 (51) to lay down a solid platform for his team in the chase. Mohammad Nawaz (42) and others then played blazing cameos in the end to take Pakistan over the line in 19.5 overs.

The Babar Azam-led side managed to win the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match by five wickets. Nawaz received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant all-round performance.

India and Pakistan are currently in first and second position in Group A points table of Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav-led side currently occupies the top position in the Group A points table, following a dominating nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2025.

The Men in Green are just below them in the second position after registering a comfortable 93-run victory against the Oman team.

So far, the two neighboring nations have played against each other thrice in T20Is at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan holds the edge with two victories, while India managed to win one game.

You can get live updates of the match here.

