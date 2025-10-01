What happened the last time India played a Test in Ahmedabad before IND vs WI 2025?

Team India will begin their home season with the first Test against the West Indies team on Thursday (October 2). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest. The Caribbean side is in India to participate in the two-match Test series against the hosts.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last hosted a Test in 2023, which was the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia. The home team had a 2-1 lead going into the series finale at the iconic venue. Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest.

Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) hit brilliant centuries to help the visiting side put on a massive total of 480 in the first innings. Travis Head (32), Steve Smith (38), Nathan Lyon (34), and Todd Murphy (41) supported the centurions in the batting department. Off-spinner R Ashwin toiled hard with the ball for India, bowling 47.2 overs to finish with a six-wicket haul.

India then made a good comeback with the bat, scoring 571 runs in the second innings of the match to take a 91-run lead. Their batting linchpin, Virat Kohli (186), led the way with a marathon knock, while Shubman Gill (128), Axar Patel (79), and others chipped in with quality contributions to bail their side out of a tricky situation.

Off-spinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy picked up three wickets apiece for Australia in the bowling department. Travis Head (90) and Marnus Labuschagne (63*) then took Australia to 175/2 on the final day, before the match ended in a draw. Virat Kohli was adjudged Player of the Match for his magnificent century. India won the series by a 2-1 margin and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

A look at the performances of India and the West Indies in the WTC 2025-27 cycle ahead of the Ahmedabad Test

The Shubman Gill-led side is currently in the third position on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table, while West Indies is sixth. India managed to draw the five-match away Test series against England 2-2, starting the new WTC cycle on a decent note.

On the contrary, the West Indies suffered a disappointing clean sweep loss against Australia in a three-match Test series at home. They will be eager to get off the mark in the points table by defeating India during the upcoming series.

The two teams have locked horns in 100 Tests so far. India won on 23 occasions, while West Indies registered 30 victories, with 47 Tests ending in a draw.

