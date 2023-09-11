What happens if the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match is washed out due to rain on reserve day?

Rain continued to play spoilsport in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 as it interrupted the match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (September 10) at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Almost all the matches in Sri Lanka's leg of the continental tournament have been hampered due to rain. India's group match against Pakistan last week in Pallekelle also ended without a result due to the same issue.

In the Super 4 match on Sunday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first. Indian openers put on a much-improved performance this time around with a dominating 121-run opening to set a decent platform for the middle-order.

Shubman Gill (58) and Rohit Sharma (56) hit fluent half-centuries before departing in successive overs after the drinks break. Virat Kohli (8* in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (17* in 28 balls) then took India to 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain intervened and halted the game.

Further play was not possible due to incessant rain in the evening. Anticipating the rain, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) added a reserve day for the contest. A minimum of 20 overs had to be played in the second innings for the match to be completed on Sunday.

As it wasn't possible, the reserve day will come into the picture. The match will resume on Monday (September 11) from the juncture where it got paused on Sunday. If persistent showers continue to hinder the proceedings on the reserve day and do not allow India to bowl at least 20 overs in the second innings, then the match will be called off. Both teams will get one point each.

I feel Shaheen Afridi was very impatient: Salman Butt on the passage of play on Sunday before rain's interruption

In a video on his YouTube channel, former Pakistan opener Salman Butt reviewed the action that unfolded on Sunday. He opined that Shaheen Afridi was impatient and tried too many things while Indian openers put him under pressure.

Butt said:

"Shubman Gill played attacking cricket early on. Tell me one shot that he didn't hit against the swinging ball. However, I feel Shaheen Afridi was very impatient. If you get hit, you need to understand that the batter has also come to play. If a quality batter plays a couple of good shots, it doesn't mean that you didn't bowl well.

He added:

"Shaheen tried a lot of things. He bowled a few short balls, then some full deliveries, and even went around the stumps. He tried five to six things in those three overs. He got hit because he was trying to take a wicket on every ball."