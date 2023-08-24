"What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured?" - Kapil Dev on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's selection in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Former World-cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev backed the selection of the returning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Iyer suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and was eventually ruled out of IPL 2023. Rahul, on the other hand, picked up a thigh injury during the IPL clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Iyer is fully fit and that Rahul carries a slight niggle that should subside by India's second game of the Asia Cup.

Speaking on their selection on ABP News, Kapil Dev felt it was the right move to test everyone before the World Cup.

"Ideally, every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven't given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going," Kapil Dev said.

"Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad," he added. "The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup. There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away."

The duo will strengthen India's middle order, an area that has haunted the side in ICC events.

Since debuting for India in ODIs in 2016, KL Rahul has been arguably their most versatile cricketer. The 31-year-old has batted at all positions from opening to No. 6 and has performed admirably in the varying roles. Rahul has an overall ODI average of 45.13 in 54 matches, with five centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer averages a spectacular 46.60 in ODIs, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries under his belt.

"The Asia Cup is a fine platform" - Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev also felt that the Asia Cup is the ideal platform for the home World Cup that starts on October 5.

The six-team tournament begins on August 30, and the Men in Blue will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.

"You have a wonderful opportunity to create a team for the World Cup and the Asia Cup is a fine platform," the 1983 World Cup winner continued. "I want these players to go and express themselves. But if there is any sort of question mark, they don't need to be around."

"If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors. I am aware that the World Cup is taking place in India but you need to pick the best and fittest team," he added.

India has so far clinched two 50-over World Cup titles in 1983 (led by Kapil Dev) and 2011 (led by MS Dhoni).

They will look to win their first ICC trophy since 2013. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.