"What the hell are you talking about?" - Fans slam Mohammad Kaif for controversial remarks on Team India

With India's comprehensive 2-0 Test series win against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma continued his sensational run as the hosts' new captain. The Men in Blue have remained unbeaten across formats under Rohit's reign with wins over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home.

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit and his men for their dominance. He, however, made controversial remarks about India turning into a 'world-beating Test unit' under the leadership of the 34-year-old and new head coach Rahul Dravid.

Here's what Kaif tweeted:

"KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options ... Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape."

Fans on Twitter saw the tweet as an insult to all the hard work that the previous team management under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri had done. They believe both Kohli and Shastri deserve some respect from Kaif for whatever they have achieved.

Here are some of the reactions slamming Mohammad Kaif's remarks:

Can Rohit Sharma replicate Virat Kohli's success as India's Test captain?

Rohit Sharma began his tenure as India's full-time white-ball captain with a fantastic series win in the T20Is against New Zealand. There was a lot of talk about whether the BCCI gave Virat Kohli the right treatment by asking him to step down as the ODI captain.

Things looked fine with Rohit leading the white-ball team and Kohli continuing as the Test captain. However, after a 2-1 loss at the hands of South Africa, Kohli suddenly revealed that he would no longer captain the Test team.

Rohit was appointed as the captain and led India to a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka. But many feel that the real test of this new-look side will be against stronger teams, especially in overseas conditions.

With a series against Australia coming up next year, it will be interesting to see if Rohit is able to sustain the dominance that Kohli achieved as the Test captain.

