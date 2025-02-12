"What kind of management is this?" - Fans upset as Rishabh Pant is benched for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant didn't find a place in the playing XI for the side's final ODI of the ongoing three-match home series against England. The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

The Indian think tank preferred KL Rahul over Pant for the wicketkeeper's slot in the first two ODIs. A few fans expected that the left-handed batter would get an opportunity in the third fixture, considering that the hosts have already pocketed the series by claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead.

However, the team management continued to bench Pant. The 27-year-old is the only player from India's 15-member 2025 Champions Trophy squad to not get a single game in the ODI series against England.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Pant's absence from the playing XI for the third ODI. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

A few Indian supporters opined that it would be unfair for Pant if he is directly asked to play in a crucial match at the 2025 Champions Trophy without proper game time.

"Team is going with only 1 backup batter in CT ; Rishabh Pant. He played just 1 ODI in last 2.5 years. They will directly throw him in Knockouts of CT to make him a scapegoat just like 2022 WC," wrote a fan.

"14 out of 15 players from the Champions Trophy squad got a chance in this series, except Rishabh Pant. I know they’ll finally play him in a knockout game at the Champions Trophy, and if he fails, everyone will put the blame on him. Classic," commented another.

"Good to see Washington back..... But no Rishabh Pant ?? Unreal man," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Pant last played an ODI during India's tour of Sri Lanka last year in August. It remains his only appearance in the format since November 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, England won the toss in the dead rubber third ODI and chose to field first. Here are the two playing XIs for the contest:

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

ENG: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood

"I would go with KL Rahul" - Piyush Chawla snubs Rishabh Pant in his preferred Indian XI for 2025 Champions Trophy

KL Rahul appears to be the frontrunner for the wicketkeeper-batter's role in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Former India spinner Piyush Chawla also recently stated that he would pick Rahul over Rishabh Pant.

He pointed out that Rahul brings flexibility to the batting order and has been a proven campaigner in 50-over cricket. Speaking to Livemint, he said:

"If you ask me personally, I would go with KL Rahul because the kind of flexibility he gives in the middle order and also what he had done in ODIs for India in recent past."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will kick off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a game against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

