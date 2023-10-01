Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has slammed fans calling for Shakib Al Hasan to be excluded from the team after suffering injury ahead of their first 2023 World Cup warm-up game against Sri Lanka. The former right-arm seamer has blasted the amount of jealousy within the fans and called for it to stop.

Shakib remains doubtful for Bangladesh's first match of the tournament after sustaining a foot injury while playing football during a practice session. Hence, he missed the practice fixture against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, resulting in Mehidy Hasan Miraz to captain Bangladesh.

On Facebook, Mortaza lashed out on the fans for not wanting the veteran all-rounder to play. He wrote:

"Shakib was injured, so he didn’t play (1st warm-up), may he recover soon, but I’ve seen many writing or saying that since he’s injured whether he’ll play or not! Many wrote that he should be excluded from the team. Is this even a matter? What kind of mental sickness is this! Which generation are we seeing, what kind of thoughts are they growing up with? What will they achieve in life by growing so much jealousy in their minds?"

With Tamim Iqbal excluded from the World Cup squad due to fitness issues, Shakib called the veteran 'childish' and accused him of not being a team man. It came after the opening batter refused to be involved in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s dirty game.

"They are bearers of our own world cup dream" - Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mortaza feels fans should get behind the team to have the World Cup trophy instead of such behaviour. The 39-year-old added:

"Is this a team of an individual or of a country? Not only Shakib, all of them are our representatives. They are bearers of our own world cup dream. The favorite cricketer of some people may not be there, or may not perform. But the team is ours, and that should be remembered. To be with the world cup team and to give them the belief is most important now."

The Tigers registered a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the warm-up fixture.