"What a knock under pressure!" - Fans erupt as Lorcan Tucker smashes maiden ton on Test debut against Bangladesh

Irish batter Lorcan Tucker shone on Day 3 of the ongoing one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, April 6.
The wicketkeeper-batter scored 108 runs off 162 balls during Ireland's second innings. The exceptional knock, which included 14 fours and a six, was also his first international century. Tucker also shared a 111-run partnership with Harry Tector (56) to help the visitors take a lead.
The 26-year-old has been equally impressive in T20Is and ODIs. Tucker has scored 885 runs in 52 T20Is and 517 runs in 35 ODIs.
Fans were delighted to witness a stellar knock from Lorcan Tucker to ensure the visitors stood out against Bangladesh. One tweeted:
"Just magnificent, what a knock under pressure!"
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Tucker previously looked good for his 37 in the first innings before getting stumped out by Litton Das off Taijul Islam's bowling.
Lorcan Tucker’s century helps Ireland take lead against Bangladesh
Clinical batting performances from Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector have helped Ireland fight back in their second innings and take a surprising lead over Bangladesh in the ongoing Test.
At the time of writing, Ireland are 258/7 after 94 overs, with a 103-run lead in their second innings, with Andy McBrine (unbeaten 55) and Mark Adair (11*) at the crease.
For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan have scalped three and two wickets, respectively, so far. Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam bagged one wicket apiece.
Ireland, though, were bundled out for 214 in 77.2 overs after opting to bat in their first innings. Harry Tector top-scored with 50.
Taijul Islam emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in their first innings, scalping a fifer. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets apiece. Shoriful Islam also bagged a solitary wicket.
In response, Bangladesh scored 369 in 80.3 overs, gaining a first-innings lead of 155 runs, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim’s century (126 off 167 balls). Mehidy Hasan Miraz also scored a half-century.
For Ireland, Andy McBrine took six wickets, while Mark Adair and Benjamin White bagged two wickets each.
It is worth mentioning that Ireland are only playing their fourth Test and first since July 2019 against England. So far, they have played Test matches against Pakistan, Afghanistan and England since gaining Test status from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017.
