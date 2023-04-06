"What a knock under pressure!" - Fans erupt as Lorcan Tucker smashes maiden ton on Test debut against Bangladesh

Irish batter Lorcan Tucker shone on Day 3 of the ongoing one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, April 6.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored 108 runs off 162 balls during Ireland's second innings. The exceptional knock, which included 14 fours and a six, was also his first international century. Tucker also shared a 111-run partnership with Harry Tector (56) to help the visitors take a lead.

The 26-year-old has been equally impressive in T20Is and ODIs. Tucker has scored 885 runs in 52 T20Is and 517 runs in 35 ODIs.

Fans were delighted to witness a stellar knock from Lorcan Tucker to ensure the visitors stood out against Bangladesh. One tweeted:

"Just magnificent, what a knock under pressure!"

cric. mani7 @p_manikumaran Well played Lorcan Tucker - 108 (162).



The debutant batted at No.7 and scored 37 and 108 in the Test match. The first Irish to register an away Test century. A fighting innings by Lorcan! Well played Lorcan Tucker - 108 (162).The debutant batted at No.7 and scored 37 and 108 in the Test match. The first Irish to register an away Test century. A fighting innings by Lorcan!

Fionn Hand Appreciation Society @fionn_hand We normally try to tweet with a bit of humour and wit, but nah fuck it



What a knock from Lorcan Tucker! What fight, proud to be an Irish cricket fan watching that We normally try to tweet with a bit of humour and wit, but nah fuck itWhat a knock from Lorcan Tucker! What fight, proud to be an Irish cricket fan watching that

George Goddard (He/they) @ScientistGee What a brilliant century by Lorcan Tucker! And Ireland have scored more in the second innings of a test than the first 75 % of the time. This match is definitely giving me big Ireland v Pakistan vibes! #BANvIRE What a brilliant century by Lorcan Tucker! And Ireland have scored more in the second innings of a test than the first 75 % of the time. This match is definitely giving me big Ireland v Pakistan vibes! #BANvIRE

Syed Noor ul hassan Kazmi @SyedNoor__110 in Bangladesh Lorcan Tucker is a serious talent. Knocked out Australia from WC 2022 and now ain Bangladesh Lorcan Tucker is a serious talent. Knocked out Australia from WC 2022 and now a 💯 in Bangladesh 🔥🔥

Only the 2nd Irish Test after Kevin O'Brian. This was the first away also.

#banvsire @cricketireland #BANvIRE A test century on debut for Lorcan TuckerOnly the 2nd Irish Testafter Kevin O'Brian. This was the first awayalso. A test century on debut for Lorcan Tucker👏👏👏Only the 2nd Irish Test 💯 after Kevin O'Brian. This was the first away 💯 also.#banvsire @cricketireland #BANvIRE

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 #BanvIre Loving this fight from Ireland here. Fantastic century by Lorcan Tucker. Loving this fight from Ireland here. Fantastic century by Lorcan Tucker. 👏 #BanvIre

N🇧🇩🇳🇦🇮🇪🇿🇼🇳🇵🇿🇦 @N09434002 on debut

He has been a gifted talent for Ireland in T20Is and shown his potentials in test also. Can be the best Irish cricketer currently if he improves his ODI game Lorcan Tucker gets aon debutHe has been a gifted talent for Ireland in T20Is and shown his potentials in test also. Can be the best Irish cricketer currently if he improves his ODI game Lorcan Tucker gets a 💯on debut👏👏He has been a gifted talent for Ireland in T20Is and shown his potentials in test also. Can be the best Irish cricketer currently if he improves his ODI game https://t.co/ghdeBSBeK4

Ireland always finds a way to impress me.



#BANvsIRE Lorcan Tucker is a perfect package.Ireland always finds a way to impress me. Lorcan Tucker is a perfect package.Ireland always finds a way to impress me.#BANvsIRE

Tucker previously looked good for his 37 in the first innings before getting stumped out by Litton Das off Taijul Islam's bowling.

Lorcan Tucker’s century helps Ireland take lead against Bangladesh

Clinical batting performances from Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector have helped Ireland fight back in their second innings and take a surprising lead over Bangladesh in the ongoing Test.

At the time of writing, Ireland are 258/7 after 94 overs, with a 103-run lead in their second innings, with Andy McBrine (unbeaten 55) and Mark Adair (11*) at the crease.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan have scalped three and two wickets, respectively, so far. Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam bagged one wicket apiece.

Ireland, though, were bundled out for 214 in 77.2 overs after opting to bat in their first innings. Harry Tector top-scored with 50.

Taijul Islam emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in their first innings, scalping a fifer. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets apiece. Shoriful Islam also bagged a solitary wicket.

In response, Bangladesh scored 369 in 80.3 overs, gaining a first-innings lead of 155 runs, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim’s century (126 off 167 balls). Mehidy Hasan Miraz also scored a half-century.

For Ireland, Andy McBrine took six wickets, while Mark Adair and Benjamin White bagged two wickets each.

It is worth mentioning that Ireland are only playing their fourth Test and first since July 2019 against England. So far, they have played Test matches against Pakistan, Afghanistan and England since gaining Test status from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017.

