What is the points carry-over rule in Super Sixes of 2023 World Cup Qualifiers?

The ongoing 2023 World Cup Qualifiers embodies the points carry-over rule in the Super Six stages, a concept that was on show in the 1999 and 2003 ODI World Cups as well.

A total of 10 teams were involved in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers, where they were divided into two groups of five teams each. The five teams from the World Cup Super League who failed to qualify for the World Cup as well as five associate members comprised the teams in the qualifiers.

According to the format, the top three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six stage.

However, the qualified teams will not start afresh with a clean slate in the Super Sixes stage. Their efforts in the group stage will be considered and each team will play a total of three matches against the teams from the opposite group. A cumulative total of their group stage points, as well as their efforts in the Super Six, will result in the final table. Additionally, the net run rate from the group stage will also be carried into the Super Sixes stage.

The two teams finishing at the top of the Super Six table will officially qualify for the showpiece event in India. They will also play out a final to determine a winner of the qualifying tournament.

2023 World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes leg to begin on June 29

The group stage of the World Cup Qualifiers came to an end with Sri Lanka extending their winning run after a dominant win over Scotland. The Dasun Shanaka-led side currently lead the Super Six table with eight points and a net run rate of +3.047

Apart from Sri Lanka, the other five sides to have qualified for the Super Six stage are Oman, Zimbabwe, West Indies, Scotland and the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe also enter the Super Six stage with an unbeaten record. However, West Indies are tottering at fifth place on the back of successive defeats and are on the brink of missing out on the mega event in India, a couple of months from now.

The Super Sixes will kickstart with a contest between Zimbabwe and Oman on June 30 at the Queen's Sports Club.

