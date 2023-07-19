What are the possible dates for India-Pakistan matches in Asia Cup 2023?

The upcoming 16th edition of the Asia Cup will once again pit arch-rivals India and Pakistan against each other. The ODI continental showpiece begins in Multan on August 30.

Team India will open their campaign with a clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. In addition to the aforementioned group-stage encounter, the two Asian giants could also potentially compete in two additional matches against each other.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside Nepal while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the Super Four round.

The Men in Blue will lock horns with Babar Azam and Co. once again on September 10, given that both sides qualify for the Super Four stage. The match will be played in Colombo.

If India and Pakistan finish in the top two of this round, it will set up a blockbuster final between the two nations. The summit clash of the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in Colombo on September 17.

Pakistan will host four Asia Cup 2023 matches on home soil

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023. However, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) adopted a hybrid model for this edition following a stalemate situation between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over venues.

According to the schedule released by the ACC on Wednesday, July 19, four matches will take place in Pakistan while Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine games, including the final.

A1 vs B2 is the only Super Four fixture scheduled to be played on Pakistani soil, which is why Pakistan will remain A1, and India will be A2 if they qualify, irrespective of their standings.

The opening game of the tournament will see Pakistan take on Nepal in Multan. It is worth mentioning that India will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.