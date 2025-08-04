"What pressure?" - Mohammed Siraj records funny reel after India's stunning win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Mohammed Siraj delivered a stunning performance on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test of the five-match series between England and India at The Oval. Post the win, the pacer was urged to record a funny reel by teammate Arshdeep Singh.&quot;Pressure? What pressure? Sirf bolna hai pressure, thodi der rukna ek second, what pressure? khatam. Reel seedha do second ki. Sab sikhana padta hai bowling ko chodke (You just have to tell pressure, wait for a second, what pressure? done. A two-second reel. I have to teach him everything except for bowling),&quot; Arshdeep said.Mohammed Siraj then followed Arshdeep's tips and recorded a funny reel on his phone.&quot;Pressure? What pressure?&quot; he said while making a gesture with his hand.After he recorded the reel, Prasidh Krishna and Karun Nair joined him to have a look. Krishna and Nair shared a laugh as Siraj showed them the reel.Watch the video of the same below:India beat England by six runs at The Oval to level the series 2-2. The visitors defended a 374-run target and bowled the hosts out for 367.Mohammed Siraj delivered his best match haul at The OvalMohammed Siraj was among the key architects of India's famous victory at The Oval. India scored 224 in the first innings. They bowled England out for 247 and did not let them get far ahead. Siraj picked up four wickets alongside Krishna, who also bagged four.The visitors then posted 396 in the second innings and set England a target of 374. Joe Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) scored hundreds. It looked as though the hosts would walk away with an easy win.However, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna once again combined to pull things back. India successfully defended the total. Siraj led the charge with a five-wicket haul. He ended the game with figures of 9/190, which is his best match haul so far in Test cricket.The pacer also ended as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43 with two fifers. He was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his heroics at The Oval.