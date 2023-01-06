"What is your problem?" - Aakash Chopra on Dasun Shanaka continuing his love affair with India

Aakash Chopra has lauded Dasun Shanaka for playing a match-defining knock in the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka and continuing his run-scoring spree against the Men in Blue.

Shanaka smoked an unbeaten 56 off just 22 balls as the Lankan Lions set a 207-run target for Hardik Pandya and Co. after being asked to bat first in Pune on Thursday, January 5. Their bowlers then restricted the hosts to 190/8 to help the visitors win the match by 16 runs and draw level in the three-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Shanaka, elaborating:

"Charith Asalanka batted very well but Dasun Shanaka, the love he has for India. What is your problem? Why do you hit so much? Whenever the Indian team is in front of him, he scores runs, whether you get him to bat first or second."

Chopra also had a few words of praise for Kusal Mendis, who scored 52 runs off 31 balls at the top of the order. The former Indian opener said:

"He (Shanaka) took two wickets as well in the end and scored a half-century, that too in double-quick speed. He batted differently. Kusal Mendis was looking scratchy at the start but after that, he batted amazingly well, hit fantastic fours and sixes."

Shanaka has smashed 258 runs at an outstanding average of 129.00 and an equally terrific strike rate of 198.46 in the six T20I innings he has played against India since the beginning of 2022.

"What was happening?" - Aakash Chopra on India bowling a plethora of no-balls

Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls in the two overs he bowled. [P/C: BCCI]

Speaking about India's bowling, Chopra was peeved by the plethora of no-balls they bowled, stating:

"No-balls - one after the after, what was happening? Arshdeep's first over went for 19 runs. He bowled three-four no-balls and gave free hits. Hardik bowled one or two good overs from the other end but when the tap opened, we couldn't understand whether a plumber needs to be called or a bowler from outside."

While criticizing Arshdeep Singh in particular, the reputed commentator pointed out that India's other two seamers - Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik - proved expensive as well, observing:

"Runs were flowing like water. It was an absolutely incredible onslaught. Arshdeep bowled only two overs, he bowled two-three no-balls in the second over as well. We bowled too many no-balls, a lot of loose bowling was done, whether it was Shivam Mavi or Umran. Umran was also very expensive."

DK @DineshKarthik



It's never easy



#INDvsSL You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice .It's never easy You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice . It's never easy #INDvsSL

However, Chopra was not too unhappy with Umran, saying the speedster did his job by picking up wickets in the middle overs. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer accounted for three dismissals but ended up conceding 48 runs, with 21 of those coming in his final over.

