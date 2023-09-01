What is Rohit Sharma’s record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

There will be plenty of expectations from Team India skipper Rohit Sharma when the Men in Blue take on Pakistan in their opening match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Group A encounter will be the first meeting between the arch-rivals since the thrilling contest in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG, which went all the way down to the wire.

Rohit was dismissed for 4 by Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf in the Melbourne encounter as Team India got off to a poor start in a chase of 160. They were four down for 31 at the start of the seventh over. However, a century stand between Virat Kohli (82* off 53) and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) lifted India. Kohli then went berserk at the end to lift his side to an iconic win.

Earlier, Rohit was dismissed for a golden duck in the 2021 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Dubai, trapped lbw by a searing delivery from Shaheen Afridi. The Indian captain will be keen to make an impact when the arch-rivals clash on Saturday.

How Rohit has fared Pakistan in the Asia Cup in ODIs

Rohit has played seven matches against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in ODIs. The 36-year-old has scored 367 runs in 11 matches at an average of 73.40, with one hundred.

His highest score of 111* off 119 balls was registered during the 2018 Asia Cup edition in a match in Dubai. Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (114 off 100) added 210 for the first wicket as the Men in Blue thumped Pakistan by nine wickets in a chase of 238.

Rohit has also registered four half-centuries against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in ODIs. He scored 58 in Karachi (2008), 68 in Mirpur (2012), 56 in Mirpur (2014) and 52 in Dubai (2018).

Looking at his overall record against Pakistan in ODIs, the opener has notched up 720 runs in 16 matches at an average of 51.42 with two centuries.

How Rohit has fared Pakistan in the Asia Cup in T20Is

Shifting focus to his record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in the T20I format, Rohit has featured in three matches in which he has scored 40 runs at an average of 13.33. The right-handed batter was dismissed for a duck in Mirpur in 2016 and scored 12 and 28 in Dubai during the 2022 edition.

The Indian captain has a poor overall record against Pakistan in T20Is. In 11 matches, he has scored 114 runs at an average of 14.25 with a best of 30*.