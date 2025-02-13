"What's this golf rubbish" - Former wicketkeeper reacts to claims of England not spending time at nets after IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series loss

Former England keeper-batter Matt Prior has called out 'golf rubbish' amid claims that the visitors did not give enough time in the nets after their dismal limited-overs tour of India. Prior questioned that if the vistors knew they are struggling why did the players not spend enough time in the nets.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the 42-year-old suggested that if England have to bat in the nets for six hours to address their spin woes, they must. He said (via Sky Sports):

"It's very easy to sit here now and say they should be in the nets every minute of the day working hard, and what's this golf rubbish. I'm sure there will be people sat at home fiercely frustrated by watching England lose time and time again.

"Your initial reaction to hearing they have had one net session in this whole ODI series, and that one batsman was Joe Root is 'hang on a second'. You've got young batsmen struggling for runs, why are they not going in the nets working hard.

"India as a nation loves cricket. When you turn up at nets there are literally 40 kids that want to bowl at you all day long. If you wanted to get your kit on and bat for six hours against spin, you have that opportunity to work on your game."

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has claimed that English players hardly spent enough time in the nets and observed that Joe Root was the only visiting cricketer in the practice session after the Nagpur ODI. Pietersen also called out Tom Banton for playing golf straight after landing from Dubai ahead of the third and final ODI.

The tourists' batting struggles followed the same template in all three ODIs. While openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett provided brisk starts, the middle order failed to capitalize on it, falling after promising short bursts. England lost the first and second by four wickets and the third by 142 runs.

"We have to be balanced as well" - Matt Prior reflects on England's hectic tour

Matt Prior (Image Credits: Getty)

While Prior opined that critics must take into certain caveats, he believes England missed the chance to build well for the Champions Trophy with a young squad. He said:

"We have to be balanced as well, it has been a long tour, there has been a lot of time away, the travel is an element. Especially when you are losing, you cannot remove all elements of fun and beast yourself. But as a young team rebuilding, an opportunity to build for a Champions Trophy in the sub-continent, you should be in the nets, you should be working on your game trying to improve yourself."

With the Englishmen clubbed alongside Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan for the eight-team event, their current form doesn't bode well.

