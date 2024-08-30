"What's the performance of Babar Azam in the last 14 innings in Tests?"- Ahmad Shahzad slams Shaheen Afridi's exclusion for PAK vs BAN 2024 2nd Test

Former Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad has questioned the exclusion of ace pacer Shaheen Afridi from the second Test against Bangladesh, starting August 30. Pakistan announced their 12-member squad on the eve of the must-win second Test after losing the series opener by 10 wickets.

It was their fourth consecutive Test defeat following the 3-0 thrashing against Australia earlier this year and a first-ever Test loss to Bangladesh.

Taking to his X account after the squad announcement for the second Test, Shahzad said:

"You first lost to Zimbabwe, then lost to Ireland, lost to USA, lost to India, now you have lost to Bangladesh as well. Is Shaheen Afridi only responsible for all those defeats? No, he is not solely responsible. All should be questioned who were involved in those defeats. What's the performance of Babar Azam in the last 14 innings in Tests?"

He added:

"Holding Shaheen Afridi alone responsible for all the defeats is wrong. Look at his performances, there is a problem in his attitude, you dropped him, that's fine. But what about others? What about their performances? What is the performance of Abdullah Shafique in the last 8 matches? You have brought in Saim Ayub back after 25 matches, what's his performance?"

Afridi had figures of 2/88 in the first innings as Bangladesh piled on a massive 565 to capture a decisive 117-run lead.

Meanwhile, Babar has been in woeful form since 2023 in Tests with an average of just over 21, including scores of 0 and 22 in the first Bangladesh Test.

"By dropping only Afridi will not get Pakistan on the right track" - Ahmad Shahzad

Ahmad Shahzad continued questioning the dropping of Shaheen Afridi and felt everyone involved must be held accountable for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan have endured a dismal period across formats over the past year, including premature exits at the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups.

"By dropping only Afridi will not get Pakistan on the right track. You will have to take some harsh decisions. All those who have been involved in those defeats with poor performances should also be questioned. They should also be held accountable, nobody is bigger than cricket or the country. Country comes first, everything after that," said Shahzad on X.

He added:

"No mattter how their public relations are, no matter how much they hide behind their personal milestones, no matter how much money they put in, we know everything and those who are at the helm of affairs in the PCB, they also know everything. So the time has come where not just one, if you really want to move in the right direction, question all those who have been involved."

Pakistan have not won a home Test since the South Africa series in 2021, including series defeats to Australia and England.

