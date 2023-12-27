"What a shame"- Fans roast Babar Azam after Pat Cummins cleans him up for 1 (7) in 2nd PAK vs AUS Test at MCG

Pakistan batter Babar Azam faced the wrath of the fans after his disappointing batting performance in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He could only score one run in seven balls before being cleaned up by rival captain Pat Cummins.

Babar Azam walked into the crease on Day 2 of the Test at the end of the 35th over of the second innings after Abdullah Shafique's departure. Pakistan were 124/2 at that juncture, with two of their senior batters, Shan Masood and Babar, in the middle.

The onus was on the duo to consolidate and build the innings for Pakistan. However, this was not the case, as Babar Azam departed soon after without contributing much. Pat Cummins set him up wonderfully with a couple of short-of-length balls and then bowled a perfect incoming delivery, hitting the top of the off stump.

Fans were frustrated after witnessing yet another batting failure of Babar Azam in an overseas Test. They felt that he wasted the good platform set by the top order and let his team down at a crucial stage of the match. Fans went on to criticize him for the same through their posts on X.

Here are some of the reactions:

Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, and Mohammad Rizwan putting on a fight for Pakistan

Pakistan bowlers performed well on the second day and managed to bundle out Australia for 318 in the first innings. Aamer Jamal finished with three wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan Ali scalped two wickets each.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq then started watchfully giving a slow but steady start to the visitors. Imam, however, failed to kick on and departed for 10 (44) in the 16th over against Nathan Lyon.

Shan Masood (54) came in and played with positive intent, injecting much-needed momentum into the innings. He and Abdullah Shafique (62) brought up their respective half-centuries and looked set for big scores.

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon combined to trigger a collapse in the Pakistan batting line-up after Masood and Shafique's partnership. In the space of 13 overs, the visiting side were reduced from 124/1 to 170/6.

Mohammad Rizwan (29*) played a mini counter-attacking knock and remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 2, with Pakistan on 194/6. They still trail by 124 runs going into the third day.

