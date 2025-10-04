What is Shubman Gill's record as a List A captain?

BCCI's chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar has passed the baton of ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill ahead of the three-game series against Australia. Nevertheless, it's worth exploring what is Gill's captaincy record when it comes to List A cricket, given he has yet to lead India in ODIs.

The 25-year-old has captained India on 11 occasions in Tests and T20Is, losing three of those. Although the Punjab-born cricketer has a List A average of 53.04 in 110 matches, he has captained only six times, with a win-loss ratio of 5:1. Hence, it will be a challenge for the youngster, especially captaining in Australia.

Gill replaces Rohit Sharma in the role, with the latter holding an outstanding record as an ODI captain, winning 42 out of 56 matches for Team India. Rohit, who led the national team to the 50-over World Cup final in 2023 and Champions Trophy glory this year, will continue to play as a batter. The upcoming ODI series will also be his and Virat Kohli's first competitive assignment since IPL 2025.

Shubman Gill has played only one ODI in Australia thus far

Shubman Gill has played only one ODI in Australia. (Credits: Getty)

The prolific right-handed batter has played only one ODI in Australia, after making his 50-over debut in 2019. The solitary outing came in 2020 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra when he made a promising 33 off 39 deliveries, including three fours and a six. India went on to win the thriller by 13 runs to avoid a whitewash.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia begins on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The next two matches will be hosted by Adelaide and Syndey on October 23 and 25, respectively. The T20I leg begins on October 29 in Canberra.

The visitors' form has been good, as they won the Asia Cup 2025 recently. Nevertheless, they haven't played ODI cricket since winning the Champions Trophy 2025 in March.

