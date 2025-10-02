What is Shubman Gill’s record in Tests at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of IND vs WI 2025?

Shubman Gill is all set to play his first match as India Test captain on home soil on Thursday (October 2). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this special game in his career against the West Indies team over the weekend.

Gill's captaincy tenure began during the five-match Test series against England in June earlier this year. He started well by leading from the front with a spectacular series with the bat, scoring 754 runs across five Tests at an average of 75.40, including four centuries. The 26-year-old also led the inexperienced Indian team well in English conditions, drawing the series 2-2.

Shubman Gill will aim to continue in the same way and get off to a positive start in home Tests during the upcoming series against West Indies. The venue for the opening Test, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is also his home venue in IPL, where he leads the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise.

The Indian skipper has played three Tests at the Stadium so far, scoring 154 runs at an average of 51.33, including a century. He had forgettable outings in the two Tests against England at the venue in 2021, with scores of 11, 15*, and 0 in three innings. Gill then hit a brilliant century against Australia during the BGT 2023 series to improve his Test record in Ahmedabad.

"Switching from T20 to Test cricket is probably the hardest" - Shubman Gill on preparations ahead of 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

At the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill opened up about his preparations for the first Test after participating in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He shed light on the hardships of switching to Test cricket after playing the T20 format, saying (via TOI):

"It's a quick turnaround for this Test. I was looking to get in the zone. Switching format is more of a mental thing. From a mental adjustment point of view, switching from T20 to Test cricket is probably the hardest. I will take it week by week. I am not looking too far ahead. For batters, it's more mental fatigue than physical - unlike bowlers. Right now, I am fresh."

On the playing combination for the first Test, he added:

"We will decide on our playing XI tomorrow. Given the weather conditions and the pitch, we might be tempted to play a third seamer. I've mostly played T20 cricket at this venue. Pitches for Test cricket are different."

You can get live match updates of the Ahmedabad Test here.

