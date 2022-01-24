"What a star" - Cricket fraternity congratulates Smriti Mandhana on being named 2021 ICC Women's Player of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today named India's Smriti Mandhana as the Women's Player of the Year for 2021.

In the official release for the awards, the ICC wrote:

"Mesmerizing knocks, displays of aggression and full of memorable moments – the Winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year had a year to remember in 2021."

Social media was abuzz as several members of the cricket fraternity congratulated the 25-year-old.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Congratulations @mandhana_smriti on the ICC Best Cricketer award. I hope there are many more on the way. And that many more girls are inspired by this to take up cricket Congratulations @mandhana_smriti on the ICC Best Cricketer award. I hope there are many more on the way. And that many more girls are inspired by this to take up cricket

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket Amazing achievement @mandhana_smriti . You are a brilliant cricketer and I wish you a lot of success for future. Amazing achievement @mandhana_smriti. You are a brilliant cricketer and I wish you a lot of success for future.

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10 twitter.com/icc/status/148… ICC @ICC



Smriti Mandhana's quality at the top of the order was on full display in 2021 🏏



More on her exploits bit.ly/3fRiDnm A year to remember 🤩Smriti Mandhana's quality at the top of the order was on full display in 2021 🏏More on her exploits A year to remember 🤩 Smriti Mandhana's quality at the top of the order was on full display in 2021 🏏 More on her exploits 👉 bit.ly/3fRiDnm https://t.co/3jRjuzIxiT Many congratulations @mandhana_smriti Many congratulations @mandhana_smriti 👍👍👍 twitter.com/icc/status/148…

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 . Great reward for some wonderful performances and such a big boost for the #ICCAwards2021 Congratulations @mandhana_smriti . Great reward for some wonderful performances and such a big boost for the @BCCIWomen cricket. Onwards and upwards Congratulations @mandhana_smriti 👏👏👏. Great reward for some wonderful performances and such a big boost for the @BCCIWomen cricket. Onwards and upwards👏 #ICCAwards2021

UPCA @UPCACricket

From scoring the first pink-ball ton for the Indian women's team to being part of the iconic team that ended Australia's winning streak and many such iconic moments!



#UnstoppableUP #UPCA CONGRATS, SMRITI!From scoring the first pink-ball ton for the Indian women's team to being part of the iconic team that ended Australia's winning streak and many such iconic moments! #TeamUPCA Wishes Smriti Mandhana for winning this prestigious award. CONGRATS, SMRITI!From scoring the first pink-ball ton for the Indian women's team to being part of the iconic team that ended Australia's winning streak and many such iconic moments! #TeamUPCA Wishes Smriti Mandhana for winning this prestigious award.#UnstoppableUP #UPCA https://t.co/xptENg8EEp

This was the second time Mandhana has been bestowed with the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, having won the award in 2018 as well.

Smriti Mandhana's prolific form rewarded with Player of the Year award

Smriti Mandhana was in terrific form in 2021, hitting five half-centuries and one century across formats. She played her first day-night Test during India's tour of Australia and scored her maiden Test century in that match.

Mandhana played a total of two Tests, 11 ODIs and 9 T20Is in 2021. The southpaw hit two half-centuries each in ODIs and T20 Internationals (T20Is) and one in Tests.

When South Africa toured India, Mandhana played a crucial role in the two matches India Women won. She hit an unbeaten 80 in the second ODI as India Women chased down 158 and then an unbeaten 48 in the final T20I.

Mandhana scored 78 in the first innings of the one-off Test in England and then carried on her good form in Australia. She scored 86 in one of the ODIs Down Under and then hit a brilliant century in the day-night Test.

The Indian batter also hit a half-century in the T20I series, even though India Women lost the match. Overall, she averaged 61 in Tests in 2021, 35.20 in ODIs and 31.87 in T20Is.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar