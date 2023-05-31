What is Team India's international cricket schedule after IPL 2023?

Team India will return to international cricket next week. The Indian players were busy with IPL 2023 since the last week of March. After two months of intense cricket, Chennai Super Kings emerged the champions.

There has been little time for rest for the Indian players, as the Test specialists have already landed in the United Kingdom to gear up for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia.

Team India have a packed international cricket schedule this year, too. On that note, here's a look at their upcoming series and opponents for the rest of the year.

Team India set to tour 3 nations, host some big series in 2023

India will return to international cricket with the World Test Championship final against Australia on June 7. Soon after, the Indian team will board a flight to the Caribbean to play against the West Indies in all three formats.

The Indian team will then participate in the Asia Cup, followed by the 50-over cricket World Cup on home soil. Before that, the Men in Blue are expected to play a home ODI series against Australia and Afghanistan as well.

After the World Cup, India will visit South Africa for a full-fledged series. Here's the complete month-wise schedule for Team India after IPL 2023:

June 7 to 11: India vs. Australia, ICC World Test Championship Final (in England).

July-August 2023: India vs. West Indies, 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is (in West Indies and USA).

September 2023: India vs. Australia, 3 ODIs (Home).

September 2023: India vs. Afghanistan, 3 ODIs (Home).

September-October 2023: Asia Cup (Venue To Be Decided).

October-November 2023: ICC Cricket World Cup (in India).

November 2023: India vs. Australia, 5 T20Is (Home).

December 2023- January 2024: India vs. South Africa, 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is (in South Africa).

It will be exciting to see how Rohit Sharma's Team India perform in the upcoming bilateral series and mega events.

