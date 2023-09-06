What is Team India’s schedule for Super 4s of Asia Cup 2023? 

Team India booked a berth in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2023 after beating Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-marred contest in Pallekele on Monday.

After a washout in the first game against Pakistan, it was a must-win match for Rohit Sharma and company. After bowling out Nepal for 230, India got off to a decent start before it started raining.

The game eventually resumed after a couple of hours' break. Rohit (74* off 59) and Shubman Gill (67* off 62) stitched together a record-breaking partnership to take the team home with 17 balls remaining.

With the win, the Men in Blue finished second and joined Pakistan from Group A to make it to the Super Four stage. Nepal, on the other hand, crashed out of the continental competition, losing both their group matches.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified for the Super Four from Group B. Afghanistan, meanwhile, bowled out of the continental tournament without any win under their belt.

India will begin their Super Four campaign with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on September 10. The Men in Blue will then square off against Sri Lanka a couple of days later at the same venue.

Rohit and his boys will lock horns with Bangladesh in their final Super Four game on September 15.

The top two teams that will finish on the top of the points table will progress through to the Asia Cup 2023 final scheduled to be played on September 17.

India schedule for Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023

Below is Team India’s schedule for the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023:

Match 3: September 10 - India vs Pakistan, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST

Match 4: September 12 - India vs Sri Lanka, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST

Match 6: September 16 - India vs Bangladesh, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 3.00 pm IST