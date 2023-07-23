"What were they thinking?" - Dinesh Karthik on West Indies batters' approach in 2nd Test vs India

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has expressed disappointment at the lack of intent shown by the West Indies batters in the ongoing second Test against India at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

He pointed out how the hosts failed to maintain a decent run rate on Day 3. Karthik emphasized that West Indies needed to show a more positive approach, given that it is a must-win game for them to save the two-match series.

The cricketer-commentator made these remarks while speaking to Cricbuzz. Karthik said:

"What were they thinking? India played close to 128 overs to get their score at a run rate of 3.50. West Indies, on the other hand, lost the first game, and it is a two-match series. If they want to make an impact in this Test series, the only chance for them to do is by levelling the series.

"But they had a run rate of 2.00 and 2.10. What were they thinking? That is what disappointed me the most about the day."

Karthik opined that West Indies seem to be playing for a draw. He stated that he was surprised to see the side not trying to win the Test match, adding:

"Have you started out this Test match thinking that you just want to draw it? And even if that is the result that you want and you're after, how does it make a difference?

"India are already 1-0 ahead in the series. No batter showed intent, no batter showed aggression, and I am not saying reckless batting here.

"But if you are telling me on a placid pitch where there is nothing happening for the Indian bowlers and whatever little is happening from the rough and there are three medium pacers bowling and just two spinners bowling and you can't score at 3.00 or 3.50 runs per over, what is the point? What are you trying to achieve in this Test match?"

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



West Indies have scored just 143 runs in the day. They seem to be playing for a draw here.



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ScCFhwARYI Stumps on Day 3! 🏏West Indies have scored just 143 runs in the day. They seem to be playing for a draw here.

It is worth mentioning that West Indies have played at an underwhelming run rate of 2.12 so far. They finished at 229/5 at stumps on Day 3 and trail India by 209 runs.

"If India bat slowly, I can understand" - Dinesh Karthik on the Men in Blue's 1-0 lead

Dinesh Karthik further stated that India afforded to bat slowly, considering their unassailable 1-0 lead, but still opted to score runs at a decent strike rate in the first innings.

He questioned the West Indies side for not doing the same. Karthik suggested that skipper Kraigg Brathwaite must determine a more aggressive plan for his team in the remaining days, adding:

"You have won the toss, chosen to bowl, had four medium pacers, I can understand. But then you also know India have got two spinners who are going to trouble you a lot on the fourth day. If India bat slowly, I can understand. They are 1-0 up in the series, so if they draw it, more than enough.

"But they have batted at a very healthy run rate. You have come out batting and you haven't shown the intent required to win a Test match. That has disappointed me a bit. I think Kraigg Brathwaite definitely needs to sit down with his team and figure out what is the right way moving forward."

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Co. secured a 1-0 lead in the rubber after beating West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica.