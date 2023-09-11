What time will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match resume today?

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan will resume on the reserve day (Monday, September 11), after incessant rain only allowed 24.1 overs to be played on the stipulated day (Sunday, September 10) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Efforts were carried out to wrap up the contest on Sunday itself, with even a cut-off time being set for a 20-over contest. Despite a slight improvement in the conditions, the play could not be continued due to some damp spots in the outfield. A spell of rain right after the inspection resulted in the contest being called off for the day.

The India-Pakistan encounter is the sole contest in the Super Four stage to have the luxury of a reserve day. After it was confirmed that no more play would be possible, the confirmation came from the officials that the match would resume from the same point from where it was initially halted.

The action on the reserve day has been scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST and local time, much like the rest of the matches in the tournament.

Team India will resume their innings from 147-2 after 24.1 overs on the reserve day

Team India were put into bat first by Babar Azam, and made a fine start courtesy of fifties by opening batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The pair took down Pakistan's new ball bowlers in some style and stitched up 121 runs for the first wicket.

Pakistan did manage to come back with quick wickets, and the match was placed rather well with two new batters at the crease when rain made its presence. There will be no changes made to the playing XI of both sides as the contest will begin right from where it was left.

Rain is expected to hinder the proceedings on the reserve day as well, with heavy showers being forecasted throughout the day. Cloud cover, rain, and sunshine have all made their presence across the morning in Colombo so far.

It is to be noted that if the reserve day is washed out as well, then both teams will be awarded a point each. Team India are scheduled to play against Sri Lanka in their second Super Four stage clash on Tuesday, marking three consecutive days where the Men in Blue have to play a contest.

Will the India-Pakistan clash have a definite result on the reserve day? Let us know what you think.