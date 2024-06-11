What umpiring controversy became decisive in Bangladesh’s 4-run loss vs SA in 2024 T20 World Cup?

South Africa and Bangladesh played out a low-scoring thriller in the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York that ended with the former eeking out a four-run victory. After scoring only 113 in their batting innings, the Proteas restricted Bangladesh to a mere 109/7 in their 20 overs.

After the game offered several thrills and spills, the often-talked-about dead-ball rule proved decisive in the Bangladesh run-chase. The incident happened in the 17th over when Mahmudullah was adjudged LBW off a full delivery from Ottneil Baartman.

The batter immediately took the review and the call was overturned to not out, with the ball missing leg-stump. However, the umpire declared it a dead ball despite going to the fine-leg region for a boundary off Mahmudullah's pads.

Thus, what should have ideally been a boundary became a dot ball, much to the anguish of the Bangladesh side and their fans. To make matters worse, four runs being their margin of defeat had Bangladesh fans and even neutrals furious over the dead-ball rule.

As per the rule, no extra runs (leg-byes or byes) will be given if a batter is given out by the on-field umpire, even if the decision is overturned by the third umpire.

"Actually, to be honest, that wasn't a good call" - Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy said the umpiring error to adjudge Mahmudullah LBW and thus robbing the side of four crucial runs proved costly against South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Hridoy was at the non-striker's end when his senior partner was given out LBW and the ball trickled to the boundary.

On the umpire's decision, Hridoy said at the post-match press conference (via India Today):

"Actually, to be honest, that wasn't a good call. Good call for us. It was a tight match. So, I think in my point of view, umpire gave the out, but it's a bit hard for us because those four runs would have changed the match scenario. So, I don't have anything to say about it. See, The rule, what the ICC has done is not in my hands but at that time those 4 runs were very important for us."

Hridoy was Bangladesh's best batter on the day with a sublime 34-ball 37 on a tacky New York wicket. However, both he and Mahmudullah fell in the 18th and 20th overs to leave Bangladesh agonizingly short of a memorable victory.

The defeat cost Bangladesh two crucial points, with the side currently on one win and a loss after two matches.

