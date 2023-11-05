What is Virat Kohli’s record at Eden Gardens in international cricket?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli has been in excellent form in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The batter is currently the third-leading run-getter in the competition, with 442 runs from seven innings at an average of 88.40 and a strike rate of 89.47.

Kohli’s World Cup campaign began with a resilient knock of 85 against Australia in Chennai on October 8, which rescued India from a top-order collapse. The right-handed batter went to register his 48th one-day hundred in the game against Bangladesh in Pune. He also contributed 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala and 88 versus Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

The batter, who is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 5, will look to make his special day even more special with a good knock against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in India’s upcoming 2023 World Cup clash.

Eden Gardens is a historic venue and a number of batters, particularly Indians, love playing in the stadium in Kolkata. If we take a look at Kohli’s ODI record at the venue, he has played seven matches in which he has scored 330 runs at an average of 47.14.

The right-handed batter has one hundred at the Eden Gardens in the format, which is incidentally also his first ODI hundred. He scored 107 off 114 balls and featured in a third-wicket partnership of 224 with Gautam Gambhir (150 off 137 balls). Courtesy of the duo, India chased down 316 against Sri Lanka in December 2009, registering a thumping seven-wicket win.

Kohli has three half-centuries at the venue. He scored 66 off 64 against Sri Lanka (November 2014), 55 off 63 against England (January 2017) and 92 off 107 against Australia (September 2017).

Virat Kohli’s record at Eden Gardens in T20Is

Looking at his record in T20Is, Kohli has played four matches at the Eden Gardens, scoring 139 runs at an average of 46.33. The run machine has notched up two half-centuries at the venue. He scored 55* off 37 balls against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 match. Kohli was the Player of the Match as India chased down 119 with ease.

The 35-year-old also scored 52 off 41 balls, hitting seven fours and a six, in a T20I against West Indies in February 2022. India put up 186/5 on the board and won the game by eight runs.

Virat Kohli’s record at Eden Gardens in Tests

Looking at Kohli’s Test record at the Eden Gardens, he has scored 323 runs in five matches at an average of 46.14. The former India captain has two hundreds in the format at the venue.

He scored 104* against Sri Lanka in November 2017 and 136 versus Bangladesh in November 2019 in a day-night Test.