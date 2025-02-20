What is Virat Kohli’s record in the ICC Champions Trophy?

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is all set to play his fourth ICC Champions Trophy in his storied career. The Men in Blue will begin their journey in the latest edition of the tournament on Thursday, February 20, with an encounter against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli will once again be the protagonist for the Indian team in the batting department, considering his exceptional record in the 50-over format. He also boasts impressive numbers in the Champions Trophy.

Across 13 games, Kohli has scored 529 runs at an average of 88.16, including five half-centuries, in the ICC tournament. Interestingly, he has yet to score a century in the Champions Trophy, despite holding the record for the most number of centuries in the format.

The 36-year-old first played in the multi-nation ICC tournament in 2009, hosted by South Africa. He managed to get 95 runs in three games at an average of 95 with a solitary half-century.

Virat Kohli's next appearance in the Champions Trophy in 2013 was memorable as India won the trophy by beating hosts England in the final. He contributed to the team's success by scoring 176 runs across five games at an average of 58.66, including one fifty.

Virat Kohli then captained Team India during the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. He continued his consistency, accumulating 258 runs in five matches at an astonishing average of 129 and a strike rate of 98.85 while registering three half-centuries. India cruised through the initial stages but suffered a disappointing loss against their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the summit clash.

With the ball, Kohli has bowled 12 overs across the three editions of the Champions Trophy and gave away 75 runs at an economy rate of 6.25 while ending up wicketless.

Virat Kohli's ODI record vs Bangladesh ahead of IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Virat has played 16 ODIs against the Bangladesh team and scored 910 runs at an average of 75.83, with five centuries and three half-centuries.

He will be eager to continue in the same vein and put on another good performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 match to get India off to a positive start.

