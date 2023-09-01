What is Virat Kohli's record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup?

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli could be one of the keys to the side’s fortunes when they face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2. This will be the first meeting between the teams since the T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Kohli was the standout performer during the MCG encounter, playing one of the greatest T20I knocks ever. Chasing 160, the Men in Blue got off to a disastrous start, losing their first four wickets with merely 31 runs on the board.

Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) then added 113 for the fifth wicket. Despite the stand, India were on the back foot, but Kohli played some incredible strokes in his 82* off 53 balls as the chasing side sneaked home off the last ball.

As India and Pakistan come face to face again in Pallekele, we take a look at Kohli’s record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

How Kohli has fared Pakistan in the Asia Cup in ODIs

Kohli has played three matches against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in the one-day format. In these three games, he has scored 206 runs at an average of 68.66.

His standout effort was of course the 183 off 148 balls in Mirpur in the 2012 edition. The Indian batter struck 22 fours and a six as the Men in Blue chased down 330 with ease in 47.5 overs, winning the game by six wickets.

In his other ODI two innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, he scored 18 in Dambulla in 2010 and 5 in Mirpur during the 2014 edition. Overall, he has played 11 matches in the Asia Cup in one-dayers, scoring 613 runs at an average of 61.30, with three centuries.

How Kohli has fared Pakistan in the Asia Cup in T20Is

Kohli has also played three matches against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in the T20I format. The 34-year-old has scored 144 runs in three matches at an average of 48. He scored 49 in Mirpur in 2016 and 35 and 60 in Dubai during the 2022 edition.

Overall, the former India captain has played 10 matches in the Asia Cup in the T20I format and has an excellent record. He has notched up 429 runs at a brilliant average of 85.80.

Kohli smashed his maiden T20I ton - his first in international cricket in over 1000 days - when he scored 122* off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai during the 2022 edition.